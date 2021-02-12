Sony Direct replenishes PS5 with a way to get a console when stock is back





Update: Sony Direct no longer has a PS5 console. Follow us where to buy PS5 coverage for the latest updates on PS5 replenishment

Good news! The PS5 is back in stock at Sony. You can enter Sony’s virtual queue by clicking this Sony Direct link. Click the link to go directly to the online queue.

When you enter a virtual queue, you have to wait until you reach the beginning of the queue. Wait times vary and you are more likely to wait “more than an hour”. Even then, don’t despair. The status can change rapidly and the latency can be shorter than expected. (For example, after waiting 20 minutes at the last PS5 replenishment event, the time was reduced from “more than an hour” to just 15 minutes).

Replenish PS5 with Sony Direct

PS5: $ 499 sold out at Sony Direct: PS5 is back in stock at the Sony Direct Store. To get a chance to get a console for $ 499, you need to create an online queue.View transaction

PS5 Digital: $ 399 @ Sony Direct Sold Out: The Sony Direct Store has a restock of PS5 Digital. To get a chance to get a console for $ 399, you need to create an online queue.View transaction

You need a PSN account to make a purchase. If you don’t have one yet, you can create one here. We also recommend that you enter your address and payment information to expedite your purchase in case you have a console.

Keep in mind that just because you have a queue space doesn’t mean you have the opportunity to buy a PS5. “PS5 consoles are limited and are not guaranteed to be in line,” Sony said. In addition, you may need to resolve the capture. (A simple challenge / question to make sure you’re not a bot). As a result, you need to make sure that the browser tabs are prominent. If it doesn’t stand out, you can miss the capture challenge and lose your line.

When you reach the top of the cue, you will hear a chime (make sure the sound is turned on) and you will be redirected to the PlayStation Store. Then continue your purchase within 10 minutes. You can buy the PS5 for $ 499 and the PS5 Digital for $ 399.

(Image credit: Future) What if I miss today’s PS5 replenishment?

Keep in mind that if Sony Direct sells out consoles, other retailers may get in stock within a few days, especially as Sony is trying to expand production. For the latest updates on PS5 replenishment, follow where you buy your PS5 coverage.

Where to buy PS5: Quicklink

Buy deals on essential PS5 accessories

