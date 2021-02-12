Facebook is working on a SmartWatch to compete with the Apple Watch





According to a new report from The Information, Facebook is developing smartwatches that focus on messaging and health features. The wearer will now be able to send messages via Facebook services such as Messenger and WhatsApp, and will work with a cellular connection without a tethered smartphone.

Includes health features such as the option to track training with friends and communicate with trainers, allowing your watch to connect to services offered by health and fitness companies such as Peloton. Facebook’s upcoming clock is said to run Google’s Android software version.

Facebook plans to sell smartwatches at prices close to manufacturing costs. This is also true for Oculus headsets. Nothing is said about what the price will be, but the prices of competing products range from $ 150 to over $ 400.

I don’t think smartwatches will work for people who are concerned about Facebook’s data collection. Amazon recently released a “hello” fitness band that has been ridiculed for its invasiveness. Facebook already manufactures several consumer hardware products, including the Oculus and Portal cameras and tablet devices mentioned above.

Facebook smartwatches need to compete with Apple Watch, one of the best-selling wearables on the market. Just this morning, more than 100 million people around the world report Apple Watch. Facebook is also working on its own Ray-Ban branded smart glasses that will compete with Apple’s rumored products over the next few years.

Facebook aims to launch smartwatches next year, with a second generation planned for 2023. According to the information, development is “quite advanced”, but there is always the possibility that the product will be scrapped.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos