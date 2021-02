Cockroaches bite each other’s wings after sex: research

Like Armie Hammer in Entomology?

They say that gokiburi inherits the earth. However, it is strange that they are completely reproduced. Japanese researchers have shown that these household pests tend to bite while biting their fellow feathers.

“In a mating pair of wood-feeding cockroaches, males and females eat the wings of their mating partner … This is the first” mutual “case of these behaviors,” says Haruka Osaki, Faculty of Biology, Kyushu University. Said Eiichi Kasuya. They wrote a metamorphosis study published in the scientific journal Ethology.

As a biology student, Osaki first encountered consensual cannibalism while collecting dark, shiny, wild-growing tree-eating cockroaches. She noticed that their wings appeared to be “bitten”.

To decipher the strange insect bites, the study collected young adult cockroaches from Yonafield, Okinawa, Japan, and placed them in laboratory containers to form 24 couples. She then recorded their actions on video for four days.

Osaki found that half of the pair was engaged in eating wings. Specifically, one gobli will carry a companion and begin to bite the flying appendages before switching positions, allowing the other goblin to hold the nibble.

And while some of the devoured bugs quivered violently, urging their paramers to take a break from their horrific diet, the majority seemed unwilling to cut off their wings.

This makes this species the first known practitioner of reciprocal cannibalism. This is unlike most iterations where the dominant partner kills the other partner. Perhaps the most notorious example of an intraspecific snack is a female mantis that devours her husband’s head in the middle of sexual intercourse to increase the likelihood of offspring.

Scientists haven’t figured out why the cockroaches are spreading their wings to each other during sex. However, unlike mantis, these kitchen pillars may not be nutritious, as studies show that genital subjects are engaged in practice, even if they are “provided with sufficient food.” ..

Researchers hypothesize that feather removal helps prevent adults from being disturbed by unnecessary appendages, especially since feathers are magnets for mites and mold.

Needless to say, losing their wings frees monogamous seeds to invest more in the care of their offspring.

Marriage will literally seem to underpin them.

“Mutual winding is an example of true cooperation and may help explain some interactions between women and men from a new perspective,” said Osaki, a study.

