Project CARSGO comes to Android this spring





Android has recently gained an increasingly large game franchise, and this spring we will be able to add Project CARS GO to our list of AAA game titles.

As with any genre, there is no shortage of racing games on Android. However, many of them may not be of top quality, making it difficult to find what you like. Project CARS GO, a mobile release of a large console and PC gaming franchise, works to your advantage.

I can’t say it’s definitely something to play, but the name behind it is at least worth a try. Of course once it starts.

Project CARS GO released on Android in March

If you’re looking for a new racing game to play on your smartphone during downtime or every time you play a mobile game, Project CARS GO will be available in March.

Gamevil confirmed this morning that the game will be released for Android and iOS on March 23rd. Therefore, there is about a month and a half left before you can play the game. However, if you’re curious, you can pre-register now. And doing so is generally beneficial for at least one reason.

The reason is that you will be alerted as soon as you can install it on your device. Pre-registration also usually gives you in-game rewards. And that’s true here as well. Those who pre-register before the release toward the end of next month will receive 100 diamonds as a gift.

It can be difficult to get a lot without spending money, as it is the digital currency of the game, and perhaps even the premium digital currency of the game. If you think you play this game a lot, that should be a good reason to pre-register.

Racing game for both casual and die-hard racing fans

According to the publishers behind the game, Gamevil and COM2US, Project CARS GO is perfect for both casual racing game fans and avid racing game fans.

That’s a pretty big promise. Especially because Android die-hard racing games are more in line with things like Real Racing 3 and Gameloft’s Asphalt series. This is not always similar. But based on screenshots and trailers, Project CARSGO may just fit the bill.

If you enjoy racing titles, this may be worth noting. However, the controls are described as one-touch. So don’t forget to soften your expectations. Don’t think of this as a racing game like a game like Forza Horizon 4 where you need to have full control over everything about car movement from braking to acceleration.

Still, this is a mobile title that you can play for free. Also, one-touch gameplay mechanisms tend to be mobile-friendly.

