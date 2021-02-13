Google TV will soon have better parental controls





Last year, Google released Chromecast with Google TV, which uses a modified build of Android TV. The modified software remains compatible with all Android TV apps, but deviates in some important ways, including how to handle multiple users. Parental controls are emerging on the Google TV platform after many have been plagued by their absence.

Android on mobile phones and tablets has provided strong multi-user support since the days of Jelly Bean, but most of its features have never been ported to the TV operating system. Android TV only has an optional restricted profile that allows you to hide certain apps using a 4-digit PIN code. In this mode, the Play Store, most system settings, and even some storage folders are completely blocked. Google TV’s implementation is a bit different, with limited multi-user support based on Google accounts, but secondary users can set their own home screen, set individual app data, and configure different streaming accounts. You can’t do it.

Google TV account picker

Inadequate multi-user support is usually something that is shared among all people in the household, but Google is gratefully working on a (partial) solution. A representative from one company said in a support thread that Google TV will soon have “Kid Profiles.” This sounds like the original restricted profile on Android TV.

I just wanted to post an update that the kids profile will be rolled out next month (or so much).Restricted profiles are actually deprecated [Google TV] It has also been replaced with a new feature, Kids Profiles, that allows you to set up a safe space for kids on Google TV. You can choose which apps you want your child to be able to use while onboarding. Youtube Kids is available by default, and other installed apps require parental opt-in before they can be used by children. Leaving your child’s profile can be restricted by a PIN to prevent your child from accidentally returning to their parent account.

This isn’t true multi-user support yet, but at least you need to deal with parental complaints that your child has access to Google TV content. I expect rapid deployment.

