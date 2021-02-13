Microsoft (MSFT) believes tech giants should pay for news





Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has a record supporting pending legislation in Australia that forces tech companies to pay for content copied from Australian news sites. This has caused Microsoft to threaten to suspend operations in the country if legislation is enacted by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook, Inc. I directly oppose the Google division of (FB). In addition, Microsoft is advocating similar legislation in other countries, including the United States.

Microsoft has approved an Australian bill that requires search and social media sites to pay for content copied from news sites. Google and Facebook vehemently opposed this, threatening to leave Australia once it passed. In contrast, Microsoft states that it has already paid. For news content, and it encourages the United States and other countries to adopt similar laws.Microsoft’s position

Microsoft’s view is expressed in a long commentary by President Brad Smith posted on Microsoft On the Issues: The Official Microsoft Blog. The important points are shown below.

The Internet has eroded the news business.

“”[I]Independent journalism is essential to the social cohesion that is essential to democracy. ”

“At the beginning of the 21st century, the Internet eroded the news business as dot-com companies like Craigslist disrupted advertising revenue, news aggregators seduced readers, and search engine and social media giants ate up both. Many other factors are working and innovation across the news sector. But it’s clear that the internet and social media weren’t friendly to free press. ”

“Since 2000, US newsroom revenue has fallen by 70% and employment has been cut in half. Over 2,000 newspapers have been completely closed. In many places, local news has been decimated. The news is throwing away a community with no local newspapers. It has been terribly affected and spread nationwide. ”

News content brings great value to search and social media sites.

“Approximately half (53%) of adults in the United States say they receive news” frequently “or” occasionally “from social media. ”

“”[N]According to a recent study, ews content brings significant indirect value of $ 4.7 billion annually to search and social media sites, but people often don’t click through to the original story. This is because all these traffic fuels platforms that have become profitable tech gatekeepers that businesses must advertise to reach consumers, but news organizations compensate. It means that it will not be done. ”

Australia is trying to correct the competitive imbalance.

“In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been legislating for two years to correct the competition imbalance between the tech sector and independent media. The idea is straightforward. Majors such as Facebook and Google. Technology assets need to be invested in transparency, such as explaining how to display news content. ”

“More importantly, the law aims to correct the economic imbalance between technology and journalism by requiring negotiations between these technology gatekeepers and independent media outlets. The goal is to bring news. To provide the press with compensation for the benefits gained by the tech gatekeeper from inclusion. Content on the platform. ”

Microsoft shares revenue with news publishers.

“During October [2020], Launched a new initiative to invest and support local news, and has shared most of its revenue with news publishers through Microsoft News. ”

“”[Microsoft CEO] Satya Nadella and I contacted Prime Minister Morrison. This is an opportunity to combine good business with good goals, and as I explained, we will stay even if Google wants to leave Australia. ”

“”[W]e can comfortably run high quality search services [Bing] It has a lower economic margin than Google and has more economic benefits for the media. ”

Google partially recedes.

“Our support for Australia’s approach had an immediate impact. Within 24 hours, Google called the Prime Minister and said they didn’t want to leave the country after all. And on Google’s search page. Link is gone? It disappeared overnight. Apparently the competition makes a difference, but that’s not enough. Google continues to fight Australia’s proposal. ”

The need for new competition rules, including the United States.

“Google and Facebook will weaken their services or withdraw completely from the country if the legislature forces them to share more of their income with the media on conditions they do not like. Showed that it is ready. This is a democracy that creates new vulnerabilities in the world, emphasizing the need for new competitive rules for opening the digital market. This is what more governments are now doing. I’m considering it. ”

“The United States should not oppose Australia’s creative proposal to strengthen democracy by demanding free press support from tech companies, but instead imitate it,” he said.

Significance for investors

By establishing this position, Microsoft is clearly different from Google and Facebook. While Microsoft has established itself as a good public corporate citizen, the latter two tech giants are piracy and intellectual property thieves who expect to benefit from the labor of others. We have established a position.

Microsoft takes a positive approach from both a public relations and government perspective. In addition, this controversy could raise the profile of Microsoft’s search engine Bing and, as a result, gain more use. Meanwhile, Google and Facebook are adding to the already large reservoirs of malicious intent against themselves.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos