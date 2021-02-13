Capcom considers Resident Evil Village to be the best survival horror game ever





In a recent interview, one of Resident Evil Village’s Capcom producers boasts that this is the greatest survival horror game ever.

Of all the long-awaited titles released this year, Resident Evil Village is a title that many in the gaming community are very excited about. Following the great success that Resident Evil 7 gained when it was first released, Resident Evil Village loved the previous game while implementing some of the elements previously mentioned in previous entries. We aim to take over many things. From the sound of things, the Capcom team seems to be quite confident in their work.

When it was first launched, Resident Evil 7 was a huge success by many in the gaming community. It has fueled the series’ popularity, remakes of older titles have been released almost consistently, and many Resident Evil-related projects on Netflix have turned green. However, according to one Capcom producer, the eighth entry in the mainline series will reach a very new height.

In a recent interview published by PlayStation Official Magazine, one of Capcom’s producers, Peter Fabiano, discussed various details about the game and highly appreciated what he is currently working on. In fact, Fabiano even states that Resident Evil Village will be “the best survival horror game ever.” It’s certainly interesting to see how Resident Evil Village becomes a square when compared to all the other great survival horror games already released, Resident Evilor.

In addition, Fabiano commented on various other aspects of the game’s story and characters. Obviously, he didn’t want to spoil the details of the story, but Lady Dimitresk and everything else presented in the game is tied to the comprehensive story and folklore that Resident Evilhas built over numerous games. I confirmed that.

However, it seems hard to believe that what is presented in the game’s promotional material is related to Resident Evil’s comprehensive plot. Again, the same is true for Resident Evil 7, which is a continuation of the Ethan Winters story, so everything could be tied together in some way. However, so far, the presence of Chris Redfield is one of the only links to Resident Evillore.

In any case, it’s interesting what happens when the game is finally released in May. This game isn’t the only Resident Evil media that fans are looking forward to. In addition to all Netflix projects, there will be a upcoming movie restart, and a remake of Resident Evil 4 rumors. Perhaps now is the best time to become a Resident Evil fan.

Resident Evil Village will be available on May 7th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

