Apple’Activation Lock:’ How to turn off via self-service website for iCloud and acquired Apple devices!





Apple has launched an “activation lock”. It can be used by anyone who has acquired an Apple device by entering their credentials after being stolen or locked from the iCloud website. This website is purely self-service and can be run entirely from home without having to go to the company’s service center.

(Photo: Apple)

Apple, the world’s most valuable technology company, has one of the world’s most intrusive and sophisticated security systems, and if you lose your iCloud account or lock it from your website, your device will It will be protected. There are many reasons to lock your iPhone, iPad, or iPod, but there is only one way to unlock it, via Apple.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been restricted from going out to avoid social interactions, infections, and the spread of the virus between the public and the home. It’s better to schedule repairs or activation locks performed by Apple employees (especially if users forget their iCloud), but this can help keep them safe from viruses.

Apple Device Activation Lock-US Only

(Photo: (Image by Ming Yeung / Getty Images)) London, UK-October 23: The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro exhibited on the October 23, 2020 launch date in London, UK. Apple’s latest 5G smartphone will be available in the UK today. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available from November 13th.

According to Redditoru / amq55 via the r / Apple Forum, Apple recently launched this feature earlier this day, is currently exclusive to the US region, and will soon be available in other parts of the world. You can access the Activation Lock feature from Apple’s support website. This allows users to continue functioning or reset their iCloud account for easy access.

How to turn off activation lock from website

The website may be a self-service feature, but the DIY part is just to apply for unlocking your smart device using your email address, device serial number, and human verification before proceeding. is. It is important to note that according to Apple Support’s Request platform, all data will be completely erased and the backup will only restore the activation lock.

After entering the email and serial number, the support website will provide more specific information about the device, such as the original purchase date, proof of ownership such as a screenshot or photo of the receipt, and where the user purchased the device. Request the user. Apple will then use that information to verify and verify ownership of your device.

In addition, it is important to note that the Activation Lock website cannot continue if the device is still in “lost mode”. It can be turned on or off via the iCloud website. Activation Lock Security is a feature that you can activate on a lost iPhone, iPad, or iPod when a user attempts to access or delete it.

