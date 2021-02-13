How to choose a font on Google Sites





Google Sites editors and organization designers can now explore Google Sites font options. Read on to see if your site’s fonts are “brand-friendly”.

Image: Andy Wolber / Tech Republic

In December 2020, Google announced that Google Sites will provide access to more font and text customizations. Site editors can now choose from a large list of fonts, font sizes, colors, line spacing, and traditional italic / bold / underline formatting options (Figure A). The availability of more font options on Google Sites is good and bad news. Good news? People may change or customize the font. Bad news? People may change or customize the font.

Figure A

Editors of Google Sites can change the way text is displayed by selecting the text. Changes include the ability to change the font, font size, bold, italic, underline, or color, add links, and adjust placement and spacing.

Font options that allow you to present a classy and unique design also cause visual confusion for people. Below, we’ll show you how individual Google Sites editors choose reasonable fonts, and how graphic designers in your organization guide people to the right font for your brand.

See: Google Sheets: Tips and Tips (TechRepublic Download)

Site editor?Choose a font for a meaningful and easy-to-read distinction

The minimalist may choose either a serif font (such as Times New Roman or Georgia) or a sans-serif font (such as Arial or Roboto) for all text on Google Sites. If you use a single font, you can use the size to distinguish between the header and the body. For example, set the header size to 36 and the body size to 12 or 14. At these sizes, both serif and sans-serif fonts are usually considered relatively readable on the web (Figure B). Currently, TechRepublic displays almost all text in sans-serif font.

Figure B

The easiest choice may be to standardize with a single font. You can filter and select fonts in a variety of ways, including sorting the sans-serif fonts shown here in trend order.

Alternatively, you can use both serif and sans-serif fonts (Figure C). For example, TheAtlantic.com uses serif fonts for titles and article text, but uses sans-serif fonts for author names, menu items, navigation, and more. Similarly, NYTimes.com uses a combination of serif and sans-serif fonts. In both cases, these sites use different fonts to convey individual content.

Note: These sites do not mix font types within sentences or sections.

Figure C

In many cases, it is advisable to use both serif and sans serif fonts. The font selection panel of the Google site displayed here shows the serif fonts sorted by popularity.

Also consider font spacing. For example, fixed-width fonts provide the same horizontal width for each character. This type of font is often used to indicate the specific text you enter (for example, in Tensorflow code instructions). Monospaced fonts, such as Source Code Pro, may distinguish the code from other descriptive text. In contrast to monospace, the width of variable fonts is different. For example, Lexend (previously described in Using Lexend fonts in TechRepublic’s G Suite) offers several different font width options.

For more information on font selection, read and explore the fonts suggested in “Web Font Selection: A Beginner’s Guide with Google Fonts” (Figure D). Font selection is a fusion of science, art and design.

Figure D

Graphic designer for your organization? Propose Google Sites Standards

In your organization, the person responsible for the look and feel element of your brand can review and recommend font options on Google Sites. One way to do this is to create a test Google site and look at the available fonts to identify the ones that are close to the fonts currently used by your organization. Not all fonts available on fonts.google.com are available on Google Sites. For example, the Noto family of fonts that Google supports and promotes are not yet an option on the site. A combination of search and filters should help you find acceptable fonts that are close to your organization’s brand. In addition, you can suggest a font size to use for your site’s header and body.

Brand caretakers may also pay attention to the availability of Google Sites themes, which the company states will be available in 2021. We hope that your organization’s design department can customize the theme and make it available to your organization. Organizations prefer to design their own for external (eg, public or collaborative websites available to everyone or partners) and internal (for example, internal projects or team sites) sites.

How did you use Google Sites fonts?

Which font do you use on Google Sites? Do you just want to use the default display or choose a particular font for a particular purpose? Did you identify a particular font / font family as being particularly readable by your audience? If you’re in charge of branding your organization, what steps did you take (if any) to allow people to choose “on-brand” fonts? Let us know what you think about fonts on the Google Sites in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

Google Weekly Newsletter

Learn how to get the most out of Google Docs, Google Cloud Platform, Google Apps, Chrome OS, and all other Google products used in your business environment.Delivery on friday

Sign up now





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos