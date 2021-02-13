ChoiceOneBank advances with industry-leading technology





Sparta, Michigan, February 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / –ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., the parent company of ChoiceOneBank. (Nasdaq: COFS) announced that ChoiceOne has made significant progress in financial services and the industry. -State-of-the-art technology. These advances support customers’ needs for fast convenience and best-in-class financial solutions, while maintaining the ability to connect and build long-term personal relationships.

Kelly J, CEO of Choice One. Potes said: “As a local community bank, ChoiceOne has always provided its customers with innovative services and technologies. Customers have become dependent on digital banking such as mobile banking and mobile deposits. Innovative payroll solutions , Online loan application, online account opening, digital mobile savings tool. Although much of the world stagnated in early 2020, a great team launched a new online and mobile banking platform behind the scenes. Received significant upgrades in a year that was more technology-dependent than ever before. Enhancements include industry-leading 2FA security integration, seamless migration between devices, and future features. It included a robust API framework that could handle and updates. “

Highlights of ChoiceOne’s Financial Services and Technology Advances:

Mobile Banking 2FA Security Online Banking API Framework MoneyManager Account Aggregation Software Integrated Extended Card Control Track transactions through alerts, blocks and filters Zelle’s largest P2P (person-to-person) “real-time” payment network Online for small businesses PPP Loan Portal Assistance New Financial Help Personal Support for Treasury Customers

“ChoiceOneBank has received a lot of praise over the years for demonstrating advances in services and technology for retail and small businesses,” said Potes. “This year, Newsweek is honored to stand out nationwide as one of the best banks in the United States. Innovative strategies maintain a personal approach to banking at our customer service centers. We were able to provide our customers with the best technology.-Service Branch Network. With our vision of becoming the best bank in Michigan, we provide excellent service, high quality advice and maximize everyone we meet. With a mission to pay homage to our customers, tech-savvy community banks are ready to meet our customers, but the financial needs they choose build strong personal relationships. ”

ChoiceOne Bank is a bank holding company with approximately $ 1.9 billion in assets, with 34 offices in western and southeastern Michigan, and the tenth largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size.

ChoiceOneChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent company of ChoiceOneBank. Member FDIC. Named one of America’s Best Banks by Newsweek, ChoiceOneBank operates 34 offices in parts of the counties of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapia, St. Clair and McComb. ChoiceOne Bank is its subsidiary ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. We provide insurance and investment products through. ChoiceOneFinancialServices, Inc. Common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the “COFS” symbol. For more information, please visit Investor Relations on ChoiceOne.com on the ChoiceOne website.

