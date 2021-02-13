Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 leaks in 3D motion detection





Amazons Ring has so many different video doorbells on the market that are hard to track, one of which is about to be shocked by some new features: Ring Wi -Fi Video Doorbell Pro 2 leaked A list of Best Buy Canada discovered by ZatzNotFunny.

This appears to be a direct successor to the same CA $ 325 high-end Ring Video Doorbell Pro, but with an enhanced Head to Toe view of 1536p, streaming video resolutions in excess of 1080p. It’s also the first Ring to do. It allows you to clearly see who is at your door. In short, Amazon is catching up with the field of view and resolution introduced by Arlos Video Doorbell in late 2019.

The new doorbell on the right looks short and wide, but the design is pretty much the same.

As the owner of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro myself, that was a desirable feature. The doorbell had to be tilted down with two different add-on brackets so that you could actually see the package delivered to the front pouch. However, Im was more intrigued by the mention of 3D motion detection. It sounds like a touchless doorbell can be used to signal someone standing directly in front of it and reduce the false positive of my phone bouncing.

The rest of the Best Buys product descriptions are as follows:

You’ll also notice that it comes with the Alexa greeting that Ring brought to the original Video Doorbell Pro the other day. Unlike most other ring doorbells, Pro models usually do not have an optional replaceable battery. You have to wire them to a powerful doorbell transformer that you may or may not already have in your home. In January, Ring also added a $ 60 wired model, which is the cheapest ever.

The Best Buy page suggests that it may be available on March 31st, but early product pages should always set the release date with a grain of salt.

