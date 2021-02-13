As Remote becomes a new reality, Google will open two more accelerators for Canadian startups





Google has released two more accelerators to Canadian startups as the new remote reality makes it easier to offer programs across North America.

The tech giant has launched a whole new accelerator available to Canadian startups, making another accelerator program available to Canadians. This brings the total number of accelerator programs for Canadian startups and founders to four, after launching two accelerators focused on Canada last year.

Pivoting to virtual really facilitated our ability to extend programming to promote synergies across the market.

The four accelerators exposed to the founders of Canada have increased significantly since two years ago when Google did not have such a Canadian-specific program.

In addition to the new program, Google is also accepting applications for a second cohort of existing Canadian accelerators.

The newly updated program demonstrates Google’s intention to further leverage the Canadian startup ecosystem. Google has announced plans to expand and open three offices across Canada in Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo and Montreal in 2020, promising to hire approximately 3,500 new employees.

Talking to BetaKit recently, Google’s Canadian startup ecosystem leader Ashley Francisco asserts that the updates and launches of these latest accelerators are part of a company that wants to increase its presence in Canada. did.

With no accelerators in Canada in 2019, two programs will be offered in 2020, and four programs will be offered in 2021, in favor of Canada’s founders’ expectations for the future. hoping.

Francisco confirmed that all four accelerator programs available to Canadian startups run virtually, and Google confirmed that accelerator applications doubled immediately after pivoting to the virtual format.

Pivot to virtual has actually promoted the ability to extend programming and drive synergies with already planned programming across the market. All of that works to provide more to the entire ecosystem, Francisco added.

Google is launching a new accelerator. VoiceAI is available to North American startups. This program aims to bring Google’s programs, products, talent and technology to North American voice technology companies.

In addition to mentorship and technical project support, Voice AI Accelerators focus on product design, customer acquisition and founder leadership development. Voice AI runs from March to May.

Google also makes the Black Founders program available to Canadians. Launched last year in 2021, the program will be open to start-ups in Canada and the United States. Selected founders will be asked to outline the key technical challenges facing startups and then pair with Google’s relevant experts to help resolve those challenges. .. The program runs from August to October.

In addition to launching these two programs in Canada, Google Canada Accelerator, a three-month program for seeding Series A startups launched last year, is currently accepting applications for a second cohort. Canada’s Google for Startups Accelerator was the first accelerator in Canada by a Silicon Valley company and the twelfth accelerator in the world. The second year of the program runs from April to June.

Francisco said it plans to make the accelerator vertically independent, as it did last year, but provided information to the cohort, especially in cloud computing and Google’s acquisition of smartglass developer North. Pointed out some interesting developments of Google that could be.

The Googles Women Founders Accelerator Program, created last year and available to both Canadian and US founders, will launch its second cohort in September. The three-month program is aimed at female-led startups and runs until November.

Last year’s Women Founders cohort included five Canadian startups, including Saskatoon-based Coconut Software, Calgary-based Livestock Water Recycling, and Montreal’s My Intelligent Machines (MIM).

In addition to Canada’s talent-focused initiative, Google Canada has financially supported many of Canada’s ecosystem players. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute MILA received an investment of about $ 4 million from Google in November, Google provided a $ 1 million investment in the Digital Main Streets ShopHERE initiative, and later branded it in Google’s ShopHERE here. it changed.

