Partial focus on Biden’s technology promotion to combat climate change

WH official threatening reporter accused her of sexual jealousy in talking about his relationship

White House officials threatened to reveal Politico reporter Tara Palmeri on Friday after pursuing a story about his relationship with another reporter at Axios. Palmeri contacted Axios reporter Alexy McCamond on January 20 and asked for comment on McCamond’s relationship with the next spokesman, TJ Duccro. A male Politico reporter contacted Duckro for comment, but Duckro then called Palmeri, who could ruin her reputation if the story was published in an off-record conversation. .. According to sources familiar with the incident reported to the Vanity Fair, Duccro will destroy you to Palmeri. Duckro then accused Palmeri of wanting to be jealous of McCamond instead of you, claiming that Palmeri was jealous of his own relationship with McCamond. The quarrel sparked a conversation between senior Politico officials and White House officials such as Jen Psaki, Director of Communications, Kate Bedingfield, and Anita Dunn. White House officials admitted that Duccross’s actions were inappropriate, but accused Palmeri of speaking off-record in breach of the agreement with Duccro. Duccro sent a general apology to Palmeri for his faintness. Saki announced on Friday that Duccro will be suspended for a week unpaid hours after the vanity fair story broke. In addition to his first apology [Ducklo] I am exhibiting [Palmeri] In his statement, Saki made a personal note expressing his deep regrets. He was unpaid and was suspended for a week. Moreover, when he returns, he is no longer assigned to work with Politico reporters. On January 21, the day after Duccross quarreled with Palmeri, President Biden told political appointed officers at a virtual oath. there. There are no ifs, ands, buts. The relationship between Ducklos and McCammonds was featured in People magazine earlier this week. People’s stories fell hours after Politico contacted the White House and then asked for comment on the relationship between the series of events described in the Politico Playbook. The Biden administration has promised a change from the Trump administration’s frequent hostilities with the media. Various reporters expressed disappointment after the release of the report on Duccross’s comments. I have taken up many criticisms from Donald Trump and his men, including legal threats, defamation, and physical exclusion from campaigns. As Politico’s national correspondent Ben Schrecinger commented on Twitter, I don’t remember personally encountering something as bad as the phone described here.

