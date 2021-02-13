Rethink your supply chain, transform IT and realize future-proof technology strategies





Two new reports from Forrester detail how to revolutionize processes in an uncertain world and use technology to quickly detect and respond to market changes.

Forrester has released two reports on how to initiate and pursue effective supply chain risk management and how technology leaders can prove their strategies in the future through four competencies.

The first report claims that “enterprises are as good as the supply chain.” Without a risk management process, companies are vulnerable to the risks that impact their business, the report claims.

Companies can use five strategies to strengthen their supply chains and be ready to seize opportunities.

“Knowledgeable companies have taken five strategic steps to anticipate risk, minimize the impact of unplanned disruptions, protect the customer experience, and enhance supply chain resilience. “The report states. “Organizations need to make sure that their supply chain adopts the principles of all five strategies, but different industries may operate differently.”

The first step is to design an efficient and resilient supply chain network. CIOs can help businesses design supply chain networks to balance just-in-time efficiency with just-in-case resilience.

Step 2 is to form and empower a supply chain risk team that transcends departmental boundaries. This can be done in part by creating a team that “has the right skills to assess and analyze risk and has the right level of authority to act.”

The third step is to simplify the supply chain. For example, “unnecessary complexity can be due to companies being overly dependent on low-cost workforce abroad and offering too many product options to their customers.”

Step 4 is to implement the appropriate technology stack, taking into account “risk from multiple angles and modeled risk-based scenarios, visibility and centralized monitoring, planning, communication, and response”.

The final step is to proactively prevent supply chain bottlenecks by reviewing your data and apps.

IT transformation

The second Forrester report describes how to adapt your technology strategy in the future. The Holy Grail can be said to be revenue growth, but the goal is that many organizations are “trying to achieve growth using the same technologies and innovation methods they have applied over decades.” Cannot be achieved.

As a result, the report stated that “the results are usually gradual.”

Keeping up with customers is a challenge, the report says, as most companies are still in the early stages of IT and digital maturity. Still, regardless of industry, “customer attachment remains a key vision for business success.”

According to Forrester, technology leaders need to focus equally on four capabilities in order to properly prove their technology strategy in the future.

People: The combination of leadership and culture has a major impact on a company’s ability to attach to its customers. But in most companies, people, leaders, and organizations aren’t ready for future job evolution.

Process: The ability to adapt to future-ready technology strategies gives enterprises the ability to “reconfigure”. [the firm’s] These companies can proactively detect and respond to changing markets, technologies and social conditions to gain a competitive advantage.

To this end, these companies can quickly direct people, technology, and investments where they need them, and are willing to change their business models to complement new opportunities.

Governance: Historically, technology governance has focused on the CIO’s organization. This is because the CIO was a major supplier of technology. Today, various stakeholders throughout the ecosystem are selecting, developing, using, and enhancing business technologies.

In addition, the company that is obsessed with its customers, budget control, and, as a direct result, all governance is in the hands of the income statement owner. Therefore, CIOs need a new approach to technology governance. By rethinking IT, you can start embracing technology-driven innovation.

Technology: When it comes to technology-driven innovation, first look at three areas. A platform for flexibility, new technologies for new opportunities, zero trust security and contextual privacy for better risk management.

The report states that the CIO “plays a leading role in providing the right technology strategy for the future.” According to the report, the mission for the next five years is for CIOs to act as co-creators of future work and to pursue the ability to adapt to future technology strategies.

