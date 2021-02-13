Pirates are flooding Microsoft Edge with illegal games like Sonic and Mario Kart 64





The Microsofts Edge Extension Store has illegal copies of many iconic games, including Mario Kart 64, Super Mario Brothers, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Pac-Man, Tetris, Cut the Rope, and even Microsoft’s own blockbuster Minecraft. Seems to be hosting. The developers listed in the title do not rent Microsoft, Nintendo, or any other well-known game developer. That is, you almost certainly don’t borrow an official copy of the game.

We found 35 lists, including the number of duplicate games, from 10 different developers with names such as GamePro Inc, Gamelands, StayReal, Kday. Many lists have very similar descriptions, even from different developers, indicating that they may be from the same source.

Here are just a few screenshots of the game we found:

Grid view

Curiously, Microsoft itself seemed to advertise a browser extension that looked like a tweet deleted from the @MSEdgeDev account confirmed by ResetEra.

Image: Reset Era’s Kool-Aid

This tweet was not seen by ourselves. Not currently in @ MSEdgeDev account. However, Twitter brave Jordan Chase said he had installed the Mario Kart 64 extension on Twitter, in reply to a tweet removed from @MSEdgeDev.

In a tweet, Chase states that the Mario Kart 64 extension will download the game’s ROM. Emulators are generally legal, and some sites (such as the Internet Archive) host browser-playable Abandonware, but Nintendo, famous for cracking down on sites that host ROMs and pirated content, tells people. It is unlikely that you will have a copy downloaded. Of its most beloved games via free browser extensions.

According to Chase, the Tetris extension also didn’t download the ROM, but it seems to be a clone of the famous puzzle game. He also said he had installed the Pac-Man extension and seems to be using the direct assets of the original game. I didn’t install the game myself, in case the game is doing something malicious. We recommend that you do not place the game on your machine.

Some of the games we found have a review dating back to October, indicating that they haven’t been noticed in Microsoft’s catalog for quite some time. It is unknown why they have been available for so long.

Many lists try to avoid the problem with a suspicious disclaimer admitting that there is no list related to the original game. Here is one of the lists for Mario Kart 64: Example:

Important: This emulator is not affiliated with Nintendo and is not endorsed by Nintendo. All graphics, games, and other multimedia are copyrighted by their respective owners and creators. This game is for all Mario fans!

Microsoft and Nintendo have told The Verge that they are investigating the situation.

