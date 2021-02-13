BIC’s new statement highlights the moral aspects of technology





BIC’s statement to the 59th meeting of the United Nations Commission for Social Development was central to Wednesday’s discussion on AI.

BIC NEW YORK A new statement from the Bah International Community (BIC) on the role of digital technology in the advancement of civilization was submitted to the 59th meeting of the United Nations Commission for Social Development, which ends on February 17.

Mankind is in an unprecedented transition and read the BIC statement entitled “Reflecting Our Values: Digital Technology and Fair Transition.” The potential for significant social change is open to redefining collective values ​​and underlying assumptions. This is especially true in the field of digital technology.

Mankind is in an unprecedented transition and read the BIC statement entitled "Reflecting Our Values: Digital Technology and Fair Transition." The potential for significant social change is open to redefining collective values ​​and underlying assumptions. This is especially true in the field of digital technology.

This statement underscores a growing consensus that digital technology is implicitly not neutral, as has become clear in recent years. I read that technological innovation is deeply influenced by the materialistic foundation, as is the general development paradigm.

This statement was central to Wednesday’s discussions at an online side event during the Commission, co-sponsored by the BIC with the United Arab Emirates Government and the NGO Commission for Social Development.

The event, entitled “Artificial Intelligence: The Ethical Aspects of the Virtual World,” is attended by more than 100 diplomats, policy makers, and civil society stakeholders, with artificial intelligence (AI) in diverse local communities. We investigated a variety of ethical issues, such as how we can meet our needs. How can innovation and regulation work together to drive the public good?

BIC representative and moderator of the event, Soraya Bagheri, said new technologies such as artificial intelligence have great potential to guide the human psyche to meet the most pressing challenges of humankind.

Bagheri continued on the moral implications of technology. One of the challenges we face today is that the speed of technological progress exceeds its ability to reflect. She further emphasized the need for more participation by human families in important questions about the future of humanity, such as how AI and other digital technologies are being developed.

This statement was central to Wednesday's discussions at the Commission's online side event, jointly held with the United Arab Emirates Government and the NGO Commission for Social Development, with "Artificial Intelligence: Ethical Aspects." It was titled. Of the virtual world.

Hamad Katil, director of an international partnership with another panelist, the United Arab Emirates Interior Ministry, reiterated this sentiment, saying that inclusiveness is essential to software design. Risks that AI is designed to serve only certain parts of the world or parts of society are realistic possibilities that require a clear assessment of human progress against criteria that put it at the center of all goals. It is sex.

Photos taken before the current health crisis. BIC has contributed to the Commission for Social Development for many years through its statement and participation in annual sessions.

Eline Chivot, senior adviser on digital policy for the European People’s Party, commented on the need for common principles in this area: [principles] It provides the flexibility to apply code that we all agree and can collectively comply with. A kind of moral compass.

Douglas Allen, a professor at the University of Denver and a member of the bar community, talks about how to use the concept of BIC’s statement to broadly share the benefits of productivity and technology in the digital future alone and contribute significantly to its elimination. did. Extreme poverty and wealth, and recognition of the zero sum world.

A record of side events can be found here.

