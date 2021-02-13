2021 Mercedes Benz AMG E53 Sedan | Business





Boasting a technical power plant, the E53 sedan features a turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder that obtains additional high-speed assist from the mild hybrid system.Photo provided by Mercedes

It may be an expensive and high-performance luxury sedan, but we named it “Disco Car”.

The name was given to the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 test car by a 10-year-old granddaughter who was strongly impressed with the ability to change the smooth and rhythmic color of the interior lighting around the E53.

“It’s like a disco car,” she declared. And the name stuck.

However, for those who don’t remember or want to forget the disco-era bell-bottom pants, monotonous pumping music, bora hairstyles, mind-boggling strobe lights, and E53 ambient cabin illuminations. The ability to change can be solid color (choose from 9 or more), dimming, or all together.

However, there are far more of these notable sedans than light shows (although at night, when the car starts, it has its own short headlights but impressive display).

In 2021, the front and rear appearance of the AMG E53 sedan, like all E-class models, was changed. There’s also a new AMG steering wheel that dumps old (and small) square fingerpad infotainment controls for a larger, easier-to-find recessed area, and some technical infotainment upgrades. ..

Photo provided by Mercedes

The infotainment system is displayed in a wide 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, to the immediate right of which is a large 12.3-inch screen at the top of the center stack. Both are housed under a single roof that stretches across the surface.

It’s all configurable to the driver’s taste, but even with the improved steering wheel thumbpads that operate many features, you still need the actual learning curve. Another control option is the finger slide pads and buttons on the center floor console.

It all takes some getting used to.

Immediately appreciated is a drivetrain created and tuned by Mercedes’ AMG Performance Division for a more built-in driving experience than a standard E-class sedan.

Like its E53 coupe and convertible equivalents, the 2021 sedan features a 48-volt electric motor and a turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder that obtains mild hybrid assist from a 0.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Mercedes calls the system EQ Boost.

Sending muscle to all four wheels via the E53’s standard 4MATIC all-wheel drive, the system’s electric blower first activates, eliminating signs of turbo lag, then the turbo takes over and seamless power across the rev band To supply.

Results: 429hp and 384lb.-ft. Torque with standard 9-speed paddle shift automatic.

Photo provided by Mercedes

With the addition of AMG’s Dynamic Select system with individual, slippery, comfortable, sports and sports plus driving modes, there is a performance sedan that can become an executive shuttle, grand tourer or family car at the whim of the driver, sports. The hell of a companion or race track.

When this guy is fired, the AMG Performance Exhaust (the $ 1,250 option that our car had) roars, roars, and roars at rest under its heavy right foot.

By the way, I greeted at 60 mph in less than 5 seconds. Still, with a mix of cities and highways just over 100 miles, we achieved 25mpg, as the EPA expected.

Sharing its basic architecture with a regular E-class sedan, this AMG iteration has a power-centric drivetrain, a unique styling cue, and standard AMG-tuned 4Matic all-wheel drive, almost everything else. Proceed in a unique way on the side of.

The interior room is fine in advance with a significantly enhanced AMG sports bucket. The rear headroom is ok, the rear legroom depends on the kindness of the passenger seat.

Conclusion: The AMG E53 is an amazing combination of the convenience of a medium-sized sedan and the athletic performance of a hot rod.

Of course, you have to pay to play. This guy starts at $ 74,950. This is already a lot of fabric in my neighborhood. By the time our car finished raiding the options list, it rang the register for $ 82,570.

I didn’t have any money left to pay the stylist to get that mullet haircut.

