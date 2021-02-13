Android Auto gets a handy Google Assistant shortcut





In 2019, Android Auto has been redesigned with new paint on old features, but in reality nothing new has been added. Nearly two years after its redesign release, Google is offering Android Auto a powerful new feature, a custom assistant shortcut.

This feature is not surprising as it was first discovered earlier this year in the Android Auto app teardown. This feature is finally released in Android Auto v6.1, which also supports wallpapers.

Android Auto’s custom Google Assistant shortcuts allow users to quickly launch a series of commands with a quick tap, not just voice. The possibilities here are endless, which is why this feature is so useful. You can use an assistant routine that has just returned to Android Auto, or a command that uses common quick statements. For example, you can use buttons to protect your security system, lock doors, and adjust thermostats (if you have hardware to back up). Alternatively, you can use commands to initiate navigation to a specific location without using voice commands.

Equally useful are new contact shortcuts. You can create a shortcut for the Android Auto home screen to call the selected contacts. This is useful for two reasons. One can set the shortcut to use one particular number. This is useful if you have two numbers stored for the same contact. Also, such shortcuts are much easier for some people than letting the Google Assistant understand difficult-to-pronounce names.

The Google Assistant shortcuts can make Android Auto a much more powerful platform for many, at least making the home screen itself much more convenient. As mentioned earlier, this feature is exposed to Android Auto users via v6.1 of the app. Make sure you updated it on the Play Store. Then you should be able to use it. You can create and edit these shortcuts, especially when you’re not actively in the car.

Details of Android Auto:

