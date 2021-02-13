A permanent replacement for Twitch PogChamp Emote is a lizard (seriously)





Twitch has announced that the controversial PogChamp emote will be replaced by the iconic lizard emote, formerly known as Komodo Hype.

The new Twitch Pog Champ emote is … a lizard. Yes, it is. The replacement for the iconic Twitch emotes is reptiles, not humans. The new emotes will appear after the original Pog Champ was removed last month.

Emote’s former face, Ryan “Goutex” Gutierrez, is a professional street fighter player and co-founder of Cross-Counter TV. Unfortunately, he has a controversial reputation. He is known to spread plots on subjects like COVID-19, among many others, but in January there was one straw that broke the camel’s back. Goutex tweeted about the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. After a woman was fatally shot while raiding a building, Goutex suggested that she would die in vain if other mobs did not strive to keep pushing them. Of course, this caused Twitch to remove him as the face of Pog Champ, an emote he hated being already associated with.

Twitch has officially decided (via Kotaku) who will be Emote’s new face. It is a lizard called “Comodohype”. The selection will be made after a month-long search for the new PogChamp. There, one new face is taken over as an emote every day. Komodo Hype was an early favorite of this process and eventually won a fan vote to win the figurative throne in Twitch chat. Emotes have been on Twitch for some time, and even before the controversy from Gootecks ​​last month, there was even a move to get Komodo Hype instead of Pog Champ.

I’m not sure if Twitch’s new reptile friends will get enough followers to actually compete with PogChamp. The original emotes were so iconic that they spread outside of Twitch. Many people shout or say “Poggers” as a way to use PogChamp verbally, depending on something cool or interesting. Sure, it was worthy of clinging, but at some point it had an undeniable impact on the world. Today, Twitch is moving in another direction, with a focus on increasing diversity, with lizards as the face of the platform.

At the very least, unless the lizard has a crazy secret that the general public doesn’t know about, the controversy surrounding it probably won’t happen and will be another alternative. Even better, it’s a lizard, which also means it’s out of the way for people to harass the new PogChamp. Lizards may have emotions, but they are a bit difficult to reach because they don’t use social media. KomdoHype can now be activated in any chat by typing “PogChamp”.

Source: Twitch (via Kotaku)

