Google Fuchsia OS can run Android and Linux apps “natively”.





For years, Google has been developing Fuchsia, an operating system that is clearly not based on Linux. The latest proposal for the Fuchsia OS shows how this “non-Linux” operating system can run “unchanged” programs on both Android and Linux.

One of the big problems with creating new operating systems, especially those built from scratch like Fuchsia, is that people naturally want to be able to run their favorite apps on that OS. In the case of fuchsia, which could theoretically be the successor to both Chrome OS and Android, you would expect to be able to run both Android and Linux apps with native fuchsia apps.

Previously, Fuchsia was expected to achieve this by running a full instance of Linux in a virtual machine in the same way that Chrome OS can now run Linux apps. Chrome OS is set up to use the same strategy for the ability to run Android apps, thanks to a project called arcvm.

However, the virtual machine approach has some drawbacks. For one, managing files between a “host” (such as fuchsia) and a “guest” (Android) can be difficult or cumbersome. In addition, Fuchsia focuses on security and strives to separate programs from each other as much as possible. To maintain that level of isolation in Linux apps, Fuchsia needs to run multiple virtual machines, which can slow performance.

This week, a proposal for Fuchsia’s alternative solution for running programs for Linux and Android was proposed. Instead of running Linux itself, Fuchsia gets a system called “Starnix”. It acts as a translator between Linux kernel instructions and Fuchsia’s Zircon kernel instructions.

Basically, Linux programs run “normally”, but the fact that they aren’t running on Linux-based operating systems is unwise. In the meantime, Starnix will work to ensure that your app can work with Fuchsia as expected on Linux. If you have a complete understanding of how Linux works, Starnix’s complete suggestions are an interesting read. In particular, it plans to support Linux “as she talks”, that is, to maintain all quirks and ambiguous behavior.

What’s even more interesting to those who are casually interested in fuchsia is exactly how developers intend to use Starnix. Many times, this suggestion mentions using Starnix to run code in Fuchsia directly from Android.

As we expand the world of software we want to run in Fuchsia, we are encountering software we want to run in Fuchsia without the ability to recompile. For example, an Android application contains a native code module compiled for Linux. To run this software in Fuchsia, you need to be able to run it without changing the binaries.

For example, run some low-level test binaries from the Android source tree and binaries from a Linux test project.

From this, Google may have intended to allow Fuchsia to provide deep support for Android apps. However, there are no exceptions such as apps that write in C or C ++ using the Android NDK. Of course, in the long run, Starnix should only be used as a temporary measure to make Google’s Fuchsia OS more widely available while waiting for developers to port their apps to a new OS. There is. In almost all situations, native Fuchsia apps should perform better than Linux or Android apps running through Starnix.

That said, Fuchsia’s Starnix is ​​in the process of being proposed, and it takes a fair amount of work to create something similar to the proper compatibility between Android / Linux and Fuchsia / Zircon. To avoid the pitfalls of such efforts, Google has investigated the success and failure of similar projects such as the original Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL1). However, it is quite possible that this proposal and effort will fail and Fuchsia will fall back to using virtual machines for Linux and Android needs.

If you find it intriguing to add Linux and Android compatibility to Fuchsia, Google recently launched a project in response to contributions from the open source community.

