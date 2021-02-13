$ 100 million musk complements the necessary government climate change measures





Crowdsourcing is effective in launching transportation apps and the private space travel industry. Want to try it on a larger scale for global issues such as climate change?

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and the wealthiest person in the world, does this by sponsoring a $ 100 million prize-winning carbon removal technology innovation contest.

The global competition through the non-profit XPRize begins on Earth Day (April 22nd) and ends on Earth Day 2025. The entry will be evaluated economically for its ability to remove at least 1 ton of carbon dioxide per day. Scal to gigaton levels and store carbon dioxide for at least 100 years. The main indicator of this contest is fully regarded as the cost per ton, the contest announcement said.

Competition is a great way to drive technological innovation. But in order for carbon removal technology to actually have an impact, governments need to intervene and provide incentives, experts said. And when it comes to climate change, the scale of the problem is much larger than the usual problems addressed in innovation contests.

Professor Gregory Nemet of the Laforet School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison said $ 100 million is not a big deal in the context of an energy system that invests $ 1 trillion annually. But, [Musk] Using his name and fame, and catalytic interest, I think it’s really what it needs to complement other channels to stimulate carbon removal innovation.

Brian Barkey, an assistant professor of law and business ethics at Wharton School, said the government is the most important party when it comes to big global issues like climate change. One of the things we want to avoid is to think that Elon Musk, who does this, is some alternative to the government action that is also needed.

When it comes to understanding the details of the best carbon removal technology, the competition for incentive awards is actually very suitable for the task, Professor of Business Administration and Director of Technology at New York University Stern Business School and Hubon Center. Innovation.

Prizes are suitable for projects that are difficult to commercialize or can be accompanied by a lot of uncertainty, but “because of the great commercial rewards that other industries expect, or some social It helps to be profitable. According to Schilling, it is an element of welfare.

Another advantage of incentive award competition is that it attracts a much wider audience and, as a result, brings out a variety of solutions. There is also a multiplier effect. With a $ 10 million prize, participants could spend $ 100 million on the project, according to Schilling.

On the timeline, at the end of 2025, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said that the world needs to significantly reduce emissions to avoid global warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius. A year ago. But that’s okay, Nemet said. Because the use of this technology will come later anyway.

Carbon removal is different from carbon capture. The capture process prevents carbon dioxide from entering the air, while carbon removal extracts carbon that has already been released from the atmosphere or ocean and usually stores it underground. According to Nemet, the real reward for carbon removal comes after doing some relatively simple tasks, such as moving to renewable energies.

But just because we’re talking about doing the removal in 2050, for example, doesn’t mean we can wait until 2045 to start the removal, he said. These are new technologies. They need infrastructure. [Well have to] Understand incentives, reduce costs, improve capture efficiency, and understand how to monitor and validate all the storage you need to run.

“So starting the contest now and awarding things in 2025 is really what we really need to do to actually start much more effort than we do now.

Necessary news and information from trusted sources.

In a world where disinformation is easier to find than real information, credible journalism is important to our democracy and our daily lives. And you trust every day that the Marketplace is its objective and reliable source of information.

This important task would not be possible without you. The marketplace is backed by a community of investors, readers and donors like you who believe that free press is essential and worth supporting.

Get up for independent news and become a marketplace investor today with any amount of donations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos