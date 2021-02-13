Valheim Multiplayer Guide: How to set up a dedicated or local server





Walheim is one of the most exciting new survival games of the last few years, offering the full range of Viking life, including mead, boats, swords, and attention to domestic details. If you want a viking with up to 10 people, Valheim is for you. This section describes how to set up a Valheim Dedicated Server or host Valheim Multiplayer locally. Multiplayer options can be confusing at first, especially if you need to transfer the world from one type of multiplayer service to another type of multiplayer service.

Valheim allows players to host the game locally from their computer, save the game world as their own personal file, and basically invite others to the game world for drop-in cooperation. Great for pairs and trios that just play together.

Valheim Dedicated Server is another option, setting up another client to host the server for other users or yourself, even if you are not online. If the Viking crew cannot always meet at the same time, or if you have a lot of you, a dedicated Walheim server is the best option. Some people prefer to rent a server from a hosting provider, so go ahead and read the guide to decide if you want to host the server or if you’re ready to host it yourself.

To explain some of the basics, here’s how Walheim’s multiplayer works. You can get any character and its inventory between games. It takes over the progress of their skills from place to place, but equipment lost in one world can be lost in another world if you log out before you get it or if the greefer can’t get it. Please note. Valheim developer IronGate AB suggests having separate characters for single player and multiplayer. Those who are cautious enough should probably do so.

For each new player participating in the game, the enemy becomes more difficult. When players leave, they will be easier. Some players have reported that resource drop rates are more generous when playing solo, but a few light tests couldn’t confirm that.

Walheim local hosting

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studio)

If you’re just playing multiplayer Valheim with one or two other players and never playing away, the dedicated server is probably overkill. Only those who have the best internet connection and the best gaming rig host. Here’s how to localhost in Valheim:

Other users[ゲームに参加]You can now search for the server and enter the password to connect to it.

How to join the Valheim server

(Image credit: Iron Gate Studio)

The second tab of the menu after selecting a character is[ゲームに参加]is. This allows you to see which servers your Steam friends are hosting, or search for and join community servers. Either way, you’ll need a password.

Valheim Dedicated Server Setup

Valheim Dedicated Server can be installed on any PC. Some people put it on the secondary computer, while others put it on the same machine they play. It’s up to you whether it’s a good idea. It’s up to you how good your internet connection is and how powerful your gaming PC is. Valheim doesn’t require much games and neither is running a server, but the combination of these puts a strain on the connection quality between most machines and other players.

In my experience, a machine with a 15-year-old processor was pretty choppy when three players were connected, but it wasn’t quite playable on any more players. The 2013 Intel i7-powered machine had 100 mbps down and 10 mbps up internet, with 5 players connected, and it was okay to have occasional lags and stutters. Therefore, an old spare PC or media build may be best suited for this task.

To set this up, you need to know how to perform port forwarding and how to find the IP of the server machine. This means that you may need administrator access to your router.

How to set up a Valheim dedicated server

(Image credit: Valve)

1. Select your PC and install or open Steam.

2. Switch “Tools” in the Steam Library Search and look for “Valheim” to see the Valheim Dedicated Server. Install Valheim and then Valheim Dedicated Server. However, it is not run from Steam. Steam is required to play Valheim itself on another PC or this PC.

3. Navigate to the folder where you installed Valheim Dedicated Server.

4. Next, you need to create a world to use, or if it’s on another PC, transfer the previously used world to the server. If you are hosting from the same PC you are playing, skip this step. Navigate to the Windows Users folder: C: Users YOURNAME AppData LocalLow IronGate Valheim worlds. Transfer the files from this folder to the same folder on the server PC.

5. Next, you need to edit the server startup script file located in the folder where you installed Valheim Dedicated Server. The default is C: Program Files (x86) Steam Steamapps common Valheim Dedicated Server. So go to the batch file called “start_headless_server”. Right-click on the file to edit it.

6. The line there looks like “start valheim_server -nographics -batchmode -name X -port 2456 -world X -password X -public 1”. However, X is the information you have already entered.

7. You need to change the X after the name to be the desired server name. It cannot be the name of a world. X after world is the name of the world save. This cannot be the same as the server. The password does not matter how you set the password, but it cannot contain the world name or server name. (A password is required here as well.)

8. If you want the server to appear in the community server list, leave the number after public at 1. If you do not want to see it, change it to 0.

9. Save it. Now make a backup of the start_headless_server file. This is because when the game is updated, the file is completely erased and needs to be replaced. You can now exit the editor.

10. You need to open the port on the server PC to allow the connection. Go to your router software and open port 2456-2458 TCP / UDP on the PC running the server. The host port must be 2456. If your server PC has firewalls, you will also need to open those ports in the firewall.

11. Next, double-click “start_headless_server” to start the server. This will open two windows. One will display the server log, the other will be selected if you want to stop the server and you can press any key to stop the server. (Why stop the server? Update it. Do not run it otherwise! The reason for running a dedicated server is that the server always exists.)

12. It’s done! Players can now join the server. It can take 10 to 15 minutes for the community server list to be updated after the server is up and running. If you don’t see it, you may have included the Game World name in your server name or password, or it may be due to a bug. In that case, try the following steps.

13. If you change the publishing number to 0, the Steam client[表示]>[サーバー]of[お気に入り]Join using the Steam server browser on the tab and at the bottom right[サーバーの追加]You need to join using the button.

14. The server IP address is the external IP of the server PC, with: 2457 at the end of the correct port, such as XXX.XXX.X: 2457.

Congrats! Now you are ready for Valheim Multiplayer. Now, be willing to build. Can a friend who sent this article to set up a server suggest reading something like a guide to getting started in Walheim? Perhaps a tasteful tour of the Vikings house?

