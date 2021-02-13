NEA Head of Technology Practices Tony Florence on Building a Breakthrough Brand – TechCrunch





Tony Florence isn’t as generally known as other top investors like Bill Gurley and Marc Andreessen, but it should be known to the founders of SaaS, especially e-commerce companies in the market. He is responsible for NEA’s global technology investment activities, one of the world’s largest venture companies in terms of assets under management (last year, the latest fund was closed for $ 3.6 billion).

Florence has also been involved in a long list of groundbreaking e-commerce brands such as Jet, Gilt, Goop, Casper, Letgo and Moda Operandi.

Earlier this week, I talked to one of his new e-commerce bets, the maisonette, because I wanted to ask him about branding a pandemic that changed the world in a momentary and lasting way for over a year. is. After all, we talked about how customer acquisition has changed. What does he think about the growing number of companies trying to roll up third-party sellers on Amazon? And how can start-ups sustain momentum when even younger companies become brilliant new attractions for their customers?

Note: One of the topics he couldn’t or didn’t comment on is the future of one founder, Mark Lore, who was twice backed by Florence. A project to build the city of the future. (This will obviously be explained in more detail below.)

Part of the chat with Florence has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

TC: You’ve funded a huge variety of growing businesses, even though Amazon is eating up the retail market. Are there any sectors or industries that don’t go back because of the company?

TF: We need to think twice about Amazon. Given the size of the platform, there aren’t any particular areas that can be ignored or feel completely comfortable and open. At the same time, there are founding principles and basics that we consider in relation to the ability of a company to compete and be successful.

TC: And what are these? Assisted Mark Lore, Philip Klim (Casper), Silvana, and Louisana of the Maisonette. Do they have something in common?

TF: Sometimes [founders] Face the problem organically.They are living it [and want to solve it].. Also, someone like Mark may see a business opportunity and attack it. But they have something in common. These are people who are very customer-centric, focused on good basic unit economics, and are obsessed with people and teams. You need villages to build a young successful company, and all of those founders you mentioned are good at recruiting world-class people. There is a sense of vision, mission and culture.

It’s also because when you wake up and decide to do something, the majority of the people you talk to just want to tell you why it doesn’t work. [wherewithal] Having such conviction about what you are doing is like you’re putting all your energy into it, and you’re going to break through whatever happens.

TC: Maisonette was planning to open a physical store, but pinned the plan for COVID. Once this is done, will you go back to seeing the direct-to-consumer brand open up the real place? Did the pandemic permanently change that calculation?

TF: Many young DTC companies that were consumer brands up to the pandemic, and even traditional e-commerce marketplaces, were experimenting offline. Frankly, some of them were inevitable. Sometimes [customer acquisition costs] It was actually cheaper to go offline because it was so expensive. In other cases, it was done because the customer wanted that closed-loop experience. [mattress maker] Casper.

Many companies [opened these stores] It really worked in a contained way. It greatly increases the overall business contribution financially in terms of profitability. It was an addition to the overall customer experience. And in many cases it didn’t cannibalize anything.It just expanded [total addressable market]..

We’re now spending a lot of time thinking about what the permanent changes that result from a pandemic are, but the omni-channel model is actually starting to take shape and, in the big picture, is successful. I think retailers like Wal-Mart and Target, so I think many of these companies we’re talking about have omni-channel dynamics. Also, over the last 12 months, the cost of acquisitions and the effectiveness of marketing have looked back in favor of these young companies. It’s improved to the point where you don’t even have to think about offline.

TC: I know it was so crowded that it was expensive to get customers digitally. Is it no longer crowded?

TF: Few non-supersaturated platforms were available to these companies before the pandemic. .. .. It is very competitive and it will push up the cost of acquisitions. In the last 12 months, we’ve seen most of that market disappear. With airlines, financial services, and a lot of spending declining significantly, it’s much cheaper for businesses to market digitally.

TC: Still, you may find it difficult to maintain your brand’s momentum over the long term. There are always new clothes on the heels. How fresh and relevant is the 2021 brand itself?

TF: There is a hit dynamic in the consumer space, so that is always a challenge.You are [compete by] Continuously reinvent and add [to your offerings]..You see it in the social category, you see it in the market [where they add] Managed services and other components [like] Pay, and you’re clearly seeing how some of the companies that sell it directly to consumers continue to add new products to their mix.

You focus on the core aspects of your brand and its mission and vision to make sure your customers really feel it. There is a real community dynamic around e-commerce companies over the last four to five years. Glossier is a great example of a company that has built a good community around its core set of products and has pushed it beyond its core customer base.

There are also opportunities for contextual commerce. The goop is a good example of this.Gwyneth [Paltrow] I came up with a wonderful idea [an effective way] To integrate content and commerce, it has begun to be invested by many companies in the commerce space.

TC: Focus on content, community, and not necessarily speed, so Amazon doesn’t. Can you ask: Do you think you need to govern Amazon?

TF: If you are competing with them [in the] In both the cloud and commerce markets, they are very formidable competitors and you have to take them very seriously. They are just incredibly impressive. But I think there’s a lot of innovation around the edge and companies that are finding areas that Amazon can’t or isn’t focusing on.

TC: What do you think of these Amazon Marketplace rollups we see? There are already at least half a dozen, including Thrasio, which announced $ 750 million this week. Everyone is raising money first.

TF: We are watching very carefully, but we are not investing in this area. While buying a brand and deploying it on the platform to integrate and grow it can be a very capital-intensive strategy to implement, e-commerce space has a very long tail, which Is an opportunity to integrate it. ..

TC: Is it an infinite chance? How many rollups can the market support?

TFL I think only a handful of these companies will be of decent scale. The question is whether arbitrage is going any further. [by] There are some major breakthroughs in buying a company and creating synergies. If AI can be used [and] Machine learning, which understands how to better serve customers and thinks a little more about customer acquisition, would be really interesting.If your supply chain has a real economies of scale [or] Baseline infrastructure, that would certainly be interesting.

It’s fast. I still don’t know how this will be done.

Above photo, left-to-right: Scott Sandell, NEA’s Global Managing Director, and Florence, who is responsible for NEA’s global technology investment activities and oversees the company’s healthcare operations, Mohamad Makhzoumi.

