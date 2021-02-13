Differences between Intel and AMD processors and Intel Core i9, i7, and i5 CPUs





One of the features we look at most carefully when buying or assembling a new desktop computer is the type of processor. Currently, it is selected from two major brands of processors, AMD or Intel, both with a line of suitable processors for all. You have the budget and can provide the right compromise between computing power (high-end Intel privileges) and cost. (Especially when focusing on AMD products, AMD products tend to be cheaper, but not very effective).

This article details the main differences between AMD CPUs and Intel CPUs. It also describes the models you need to be careful about and the processors you buy so that your CPU doesn’t become obsolete in the next few years or at lower power than expected. .. After reading the guide, we can choose future CPU without any help.

CPU to buy between AMD and Intel

The choice between AMD and Intel isn’t just about price. While it’s true that Intel has a reputation for being more costly and providing more raw power than AMD, AMD manufactures a truly balanced processor from all perspectives. Don’t forget the integrated graphics component (which can actually replace a dedicated video card for many tasks). The next chapter briefly describes the actual differences between AMD and Intel and the processors they recommend. Purchased at the time of writing.

Equipped with AMD processor

AMD-branded processors offer interesting economic advantages over Intel processors, but in recent years this savings has been incompatible with poor and slow processors. AMD processors are increasingly being chosen by modified fans and home-assembled PCs. Provides enough power for all types of use (work, graphics, video games, 3D rendering, etc.), consumes less power, dissipates them in an easy way (gets greater silence in the case), A graphics chip that can be integrated, often completely eliminating the need to purchase a dedicated video card (obviously if you don’t have the ambition of advanced video games!). The best family of processors manufactured by AMD is called Ryzen and has a numerical sequence similar to Intel. You will find AMD Ryzen 3, AMD Ryzen 5, and AMD Ryzen 7.

Within the different families of Ryzen, generations change (at the time of writing, the numbers always start with 3xxx because it is the third generation of Ryzen) processor frequency, number of cores and threads available, price Graphic chips and other optimizations that lower and raise.

If you are interested in buying one of AMD Ryzen processors, we recommend you to check the link below.

AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (less than 200): 4-thread quad-core processor with a maximum frequency of 4 GHz, suitable for budget computers who want to open any type of program without slowing down AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (less than 300): maximum frequency 4.2 GHz 12-thread hexacore processor. Great for building powerful and balanced computers for all types of work and needs. Currently, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (less than 400): 16-thread octa-core processor with a maximum frequency of 4.4 GHz, the maximum AMD power available for games, heavy 3D programs, and graphics rendering.

If you’re not sure which AMD processor to choose, give AMD Ryzen 5 on the list above a chance and spend the right amount of money to get a very powerful processor for your home.

Equipped with Intel processor

Intel processors have a reputation for providing overall fast performance in all usage scenarios, making them an almost constant choice for anyone who wants to build a powerful computer at no cost (Intel CPUs). Even if the price drops significantly (compared to the past)) and energy saving (because Intel consumes a lot of energy and also a lot of heat!). There are so many Intel processor families, but the most interesting models at home can be included in the models labeled Intel Core i3, Intel Core i5, Intel Core i7, and Intel Core i9.

To learn more about Intel processors and understand the differences between names and acronyms, read our guide on the differences between Intel Core i3, i5, i7, and i9 CPUs.

There is a generation next to the processor name (10th at the time of writing, so the processor boots from 1xxx), and different CPUs have different cores, threads, and clocks. Frequency, below the presence of hyper-threading, and the amount of additional cache.

If you are interested in purchasing an Intel Core processor, we recommend that you refer to the links below.

Intel Core i3 10100F (less than 100): 8-thread quad-core processor with a maximum frequency of 4.3 GHz, hyper-threaded technology, low power consumption. Ideal for research-designed computers and small PCs designed for browsing the Internet Only Intel Core i5-10600K (225): Hexacore with 12 threads up to 4.8 GHz, hyperthreading technology, unlocked overclocking The processor is perfect for users who always want a high level of power to play. IntelCore i7-10700 (300): Octacore processor with 16 threads up to 5.1 GHz, hyperthreading technology and unlocked overclocking, a true computing monster for advanced computing operations, multiple You can manage virtual machines together without slowing down. IntelCore i9-10900 (420): Top altitude in the range of home processors with 20 threads deca core processor with maximum frequency 5.2 GHz, hyperthreading technology, unlocked overclocking, high computing power for 3D processing For multitasking.

As we’ve seen, Hyper-Threading Technology can improve performance when running multiple programs at the same time or performing multimedia operations (such as transcoding and rendering). Virtually all Intel frequencies are close to or above 5GHz and are properly cooled as described in the CPU Cooler Guide: When to Buy New.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intel Core processors are suitable for users who care about computer performance. Whether you’re a graphics or video user, playing the latest generation of 3D video games, or wanting to get the most out of your PC, you can focus on AMD Ryzen. The 5 or Intel Core i7 currently has the highest quality / price ratio of all types of processors.

