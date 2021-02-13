Ripoff Roku Remote App Lesson: Beware of App Store Ratings





The iPad mini 5 shows the suspicious “Roki” Roku remote control app, and the actual Roku remote control is resting … [+] above.

Rob Pegoraro

One of the better reasons to join the millions of Americans migrating to streaming TV is to escape cable TV junk fees. However, if you download the wrong remote control app for Roku Media Player, you may incur a new additional charge of $ 4.99 weekly instead of monthly.

That should be the heart of an endless series of 1-star reviews. However, the third-party Roku remote app found by iOS app developer Kosta Eleftheriou instead received an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars out of nearly 15,000 reviews.

When San Francisco-based developer Eleftheriou, the developer of the FlickType Apple Watch gesture typing app, unpacked in a long Twitter thread on Friday morning, the Roku Remote Control-Roki benefited from the favorable reviews of the bulk-purchased App Store. Shows clear signs of receiving.

Rokis’s favorable score suggests that many iOS users have installed the app and voluntarily or unknowingly used one of the two payment options ($ 19.99 lifetime fee or $ 4.99 weekly subscription fee). is.

A copy of this app I put on my iPad mini 5 Friday morning flashed a dialog to choose from those plans almost immediately after the first release (lifetime cost not listed) ..

Eleftheriou said the subscription analytics service Appfigures estimated Roki’s net profit to exceed $ 1.5 million and said the crime would be rewarded. This number doesn’t reflect Apple’s 30% first-year subscription revenue from the app.

In contrast to ratings posted without comments, the text of many individual reviews tells a different story.

When I accidentally pressed another option and tried to quit the app, I pressed the round button at the bottom of the phone and the payment was processed. One user wrote under a 1 star rating. I have no clue as to how to cancel this.

Some of these reviews blame Roku for this third-party app, even though the San Jose, Calif. Company has long offered its own free mobile app with remote control for streaming media players. I am.

Roku declined to comment other than suggesting that users would stick to their own app. The Rokis India-based developer did not respond to the email sent on Friday morning.

In the past, Apple acknowledged the issue and undertook a major overhaul of its rating system, Eleftheriou wrote in an email. He has been weeping about App Store scams since the beginning of the month when he found a FlickType clone charging users $ 7.99 a week.

He said Apple ignored attempts to report the rip-off through the developer channel and led them to use Twitter instead. A company representative eventually told him in an email that he had removed many of the flagged apps, but did not address complaints about app ratings.

They did not even show the slightest sign of admitting a broader problem. Or it didn’t show that it was a fake rating issue that affected the lives of hard-working and honest developers, or that it was responsible for millions, if not billions, of App Store users. Said Elefteriou.

Apple PR did not respond to emails sent on Friday morning.

It’s attracting the attention of other Mac developers who agree that the App Store has a problem with fake evaluations.

App Store ratings can invite people to download fraudulent apps, so it’s not surprising that there is a service that offers email ratings to long-time developers of apps such as RSS reader NetNewsWire. is. You can also buy Twitter followers.

Weekly subscription options, rather than the more familiar monthly billing, can also lead to abuse.

Marco Arment, the developer of the podcasting client Overcast and other Mac and iOS apps, allows Apple to optionally eliminate weekly billing to prevent a plethora of misleading subscription fraud in the App Store.

In an essay on 9to5Mac, suggesting an improved iPhone experience, contributor Parker Ortolani urged Apple to require a standard interface for canceling app subscriptions.

However, Eleftheriou wants Apple to fix the review first. The company isn’t the only one with fake review issues. Although Google’s Play Store has its own terrible history, Apple’s site emphasizes setting the App Store on top of competing marketplaces as a safe and reliable place to find and download apps. I will.

Eleftheriou advised to completely ignore App Store reviews and ratings. For example, you’ll only get apps that you already know, that your friends have recommended, or other recommended apps that you can see or have confirmed outside the App Store.

