DOD Partners with Underrated Youth in STEM Initiatives> US Department of Defense> Department of Defense News





NextFlex, the Department of Defense’s Flexible Hybrid Electronics Manufacturing Laboratory (MII), has partnered with Washington, DC’s non-profit Capital Youth Empowerment Program (CYEP) to launch an outreach initiative for advanced manufacturing education and workforce training. doing. This unique initiative focuses on the undervalued community of the Northern Virginia region and guides participants to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) based education and career paths.

“The Pentagon is proud to support this initiative through a public-private partnership with the NextFlex Manufacturing Innovation Institute,” said Dr. Robert Irie, Deputy Director of Strategic Technology Protection and Development (STP & E) in the Under Secretary’s Office. I will. The Department of Defense (OUSD (R & E)) oversees MII. “This initiative, along with other MII education and workforce development programs, will build the future STEM workforce, ensure a resilient manufacturing economy and promote a lasting defense industry base.”

MII is a public-private partnership that aims to revolutionize the military-industrial complex and promote innovation in line with its defense strategy, according to Tracy Frost, director of the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Department of Manufacturing Technology (OSD ManTech) program. OSD ManTech monitors and supports MII as part of the OUSD (R & E) STP & E.

Since the first MII was founded in 2012, the number of DOD MIIs has increased to 9, and the federal government has provided the Institute with more than $ 1 billion in initial and subsequent agreement funding. A network of more than 1,270 organizations from academia, industry and state government has provided an additional $ 1.74 billion to matching funds.

Formed in 2015, NextFlex MII is a consortium of companies, academic institutions, nonprofits, and state, local, and federal partners, according to Frost, to drive the production of flexible hybrid electronics in the United States. We have a common goal of.

Flexible hybrid electronics is a technology for assembling electronic circuits mounted on a flexible plastic substrate. This allows the circuit board to function as a conventional rigid circuit board while adapting to any number of desired shapes.

In addition to technological development and commercialization, NextFlex and other MIIs are also focused on developing human resources in advanced manufacturing departments. “Creating an influential and comprehensive strategy for developing STEM-based talent is becoming increasingly important to the innovation capabilities of the United States,” Frost mentions science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Did.

One of the biggest challenges in science and technology workforce development is the successful involvement of undervalued people. “The United States maintains its position as a global leader in advanced manufacturing, relying on a stable pipeline of innovative, creative and skilled individuals,” said Emily McGrath, Director of Labor Development at NextFlex. Stated. “We want to make sure we are providing the support and pathways we need to acquire the talents available in our large and diverse population.”

To address this challenge, NextFlex created the STEM outreach program FlexFactor®. It is designed to educate students on educational channels that lead to advanced technology and careers in advanced manufacturing departments. The program is being implemented in seven communities across the country and will begin in 2021 in an additional 11 communities. To date, the program has been offered to over 5,250 students nationwide.

“NextFlex and its partners are expanding FlexFactor, a proven junior and senior high school outreach program to expand its manufacturing engineering talent pool, to 30 labor markets across the country,” said the OUSD (R & E) Institute. And Dr. Jagadeesh Pamulapati, Director of Human Resources, said. “Partners in manufacturing engineering education programs such as NextFlex will play a key role in the development and development of the advanced manufacturing workforce that the country depends on to maintain its technological advantage over the next few years.”

The partnership between NextFlex and CYEP will integrate FlexFactor into CYEP’s outreach programming, allowing it to reach undervalued individuals and participate in STEM pathways. “CYEP will increase the STEM talent pipeline by emphasizing individuals who have not yet considered higher education or STEM-based careers and recruiting undervalued and poorly serviced people into the advanced manufacturing talent pool. We support diversification, “said Erick King, Executive Director of CYEP. “This initiative will help build a strong and competent US manufacturing workforce, a key element of the foundation of national security innovation.”

CYEP’s NextFlex-led initiative provides the critical support needed by underserved and at-risk people to access higher education and employment and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty. Includes a “wraparound” service to do. These wraparound services include parenting classes related to early childhood education, food and housing anxiety support, and transportation. This basic support is combined with career preparation and professional communication training, economic stability workshops, and technical skills training. NextFlex chose CYEP as its local partner because of its successful collaboration with young people, single parents and community members in Metro Manila. The project will officially start on April 1, 2021 and will continue for five years if successful. .. “Every year we evaluate the effectiveness of our support in achieving social and financial stability and transitioning to educational and employment pathways over time. Our goals are underestimated and risky. To formalize an approach to successfully engage some people in STEM. Sector through a variety of social and economic stability support services. Once you have solidified this approach and determined that it meets the indicators of success, frame Export your work to other underrated communities across the country. “

Wide participation in the STEM sector is an important focus for the federal and state governments as it directly supports US economic competitiveness, national security, and personal prosperity. In addition to supporting these important economic and national security goals, this NextFlex-CYEP partnership is important to individuals, financially stable, fast-growing and rewarding careers in the STEM sector. Providing a path.

“Strategic and deliberate investment in STEM for undervalued low-income youth is essential to create a diverse and healthy economic ecosystem and to provide financial opportunities to struggling communities. That’s what King said. “Development of social, educational and technical skills is essential to a sustainable and comprehensive growth path that benefits our country as a whole.”

