Vivo foldable smartphone patent surface online showing unique design





| Release date: Saturday, February 13, 2021 10:30 [IST]

Folding smartphones are all the rage right now, but they’re not yet mainstream. Many mobile phone makers, including Samsung and Motorola, have already come across such smartphones, and other makers are preparing to release their products.

Recently, we have obtained numerous patents from manufacturers planning to launch foldable smartphones. The latest to apply for a patent is Vivo. It looks like we’re ready to announce a foldable smartphone in the near future.

Vivo’s foldable smartphone patent

According to LetsGoDigital, Vivo Mobile Communications filed a patent application with CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Office) in 2020. This patent was approved and published on February 12.

According to the sketch leaked by the patent, the foldable Vivo smartphone seems to be quite different from the other devices we’ve seen so far. Folding smartphones usually fold into tablets or clamshell form factors. This seems to be different from either.

Looking at the patent application sketch, it looks like the Vivo smartphone has a long display panel that folds down at the bottom. It looks like a normal device when folded, but looks strange because it’s an elongated device when it’s unfolded.

At the rear, it looks like there is a penta camera setup that includes a periscope zoom unit and a separate LED flash module. When it comes to design, it seems to show off a single physical key at the top. This is the power button and may not have a port. This would allow Vivo’s problem smartphones to support wireless charging.

What do you expect

That said, the foldable Vivo smartphone seems to be slimmer than the other foldable smartphones on the market. As it becomes a high-end and premium product, it seems that there may be advanced features and specifications. However, at this time, there is no other information about future foldable smartphones and you have to wait for the details to be published online.

