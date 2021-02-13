Restoring confidence in Big Tech raises many questions, some simple fixes





This screenshot of the Silicon Flatirons keynote on trust and big tech is attendees of Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, US Federal Trade Commission Geoffrey Starks, US Federal Trade Commission Christine Wilson, and Senior ProPublica reporter. Shows moderator Jack Gillum. (Lucas High / Biz West)

As technology plays an increasingly dominant role in Americans’ daily lives and big tech companies continue to strengthen their dominance among national policymakers, trust between these companies and their customers. The gap is getting bigger and bigger.

Regulators have identified many areas in which companies can work to increase credibility, open up competition and drive innovation. Agreeing and implementing a solution is a completely different story.

The issue of growing distrust of the tech industry was virtually hosted this week by Silicon Flatirons, a boulder-based group dedicated to facilitating conversations between entrepreneurs, legal professionals, students and lawmakers. It was a topic of a series of three days of discussion. We are affiliated with the University of Colorado Boulder Law School.

The Silicon Flat Irons event ended Friday morning with keynote speeches by Group founder and Colorado Attorney General Philweiser, Federal Trade Commission Jeffrey Starks, and Federal Trade Commission Kristen Wilson. ..

A truly free market where the current framework is characterized by regulatory debates about the Big Tech Center on the role of governments in curbing private companies operating within the framework of capitalism, and legislative impasses and strong lobbying groups. Whether to represent.

According to Republican Commissioner Wilson, appointed by former President Donald Trump, regulators intend to act as referees rather than star players during the controversy over corporate power.

There is a subtle line between cracking down on the market, ensuring compliance with the rules, and actually choosing winners and losers, and some aggressive antitrust proposals cross that line. She said.

Democrat Weiser, who tends to advocate a more practical regulatory approach, said that proper antitrust legislation could promote consumer confidence.

But if big tech companies appear to have special access to regulators and policy makers, consumer confidence won’t be boosted, Wilson said.

It’s not really the capitalism that made us fail. The crony capitalism that made us fail, she said.

One issue that ranks consumers in particular and instills distrust is data privacy.

The public wants us to prove their trust and ensure these [mobile] device [that gather and track user data] Starks, the Democratic Trump appointed man, said it was safe.

Regulators should take a more aggressive approach and rely on authorities to keep users safe, he said.

Forcing tech companies to protect user data usually gains bipartisan support, Weiser said.

But he said there were institutional problems in the United States in that Congress couldn’t function. In the normal world, Congress holds hearings, understands problems, and assigns solutions.

The state had to regain slack due to lack of federal leadership, Weiser said.

Federal privacy standards will help businesses, according to Wilson.

She said business needs certainty and predictability. Patchwork emerging across states is not the first and best solution.

According to Weiser, social media giants such as Facebook were more concerned about privacy as competition intensified.

But when the company buys[s] Turn off or fill rivals[s] They create an environment that is the exact opposite of free and fair competition and user choice.

Even if regulators can apply the terms to the merged company, Starks says, it can be difficult to enforce those terms.

Whether there is a financial penalty, or in some cases it can be difficult to try to figure it out [regulators are faced with] He said it was a very difficult task to try to unscramble the eggs.

In addition to encouraging competition and consumer protection, regulators have a mission to ensure that all Americans have access to technology, especially broadband Internet, according to Starks. This issue is highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rural residents, low-income earners and minorities are being hurt by the gap in online learning, in addition to their previous disadvantages, according to Weiser.

As President Joe Biden comes to power, regulators and tech companies will likewise look at how the new administration will tackle privacy, integration and access issues, panelists said.

