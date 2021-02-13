Genius iPhone tricks allow you to disguise embarrassing apps on your home screen





Want to disguise some embarrassing apps? The icon can be completely changed.

Even better, you can hide the app from your home screen.

2

You may want to hide your dating app, or hide your messaging service from prying eyes.

Whatever the reason, two clever iPhone tricks make it easy to upgrade your privacy.

How to customize iPhone home screen app

To customize the iPhone home screen app, make sure you have updated to iOS 14.

With the new software update, you can customize the app icon via the shortcut app.

Since then, people have also changed the background image to match the new icon.

Open the shortcut app that should already be on your home screen, or search in the search bar.

When it becomes a shortcut, click the plus icon in the right corner.

Then click Add Action.

2

Tap the search box, type “Open app”, and click “Open app” when prompted.

Then click Select.

Then just search for the app icon you want to change.

Then click on the three dots in the right corner.

[ホーム画面に追加]Tap and[新しいショートカット]Click the app image next to where it says.

Then you’ll be given the option to select a photo to add to your photo.

Here you can select an alternative image from the images saved in your photo.

You can also change the name of the app.

Then click Add.

[完了]Tap to display the new app icon on the home screen.

The old app icon will continue to appear, so move the old icon to your app library to avoid duplication.

The main drawback is that every time you open an app whose icon has changed, it is retrieved via the shortcut app.

But this lasts only 1 second.

How to hide the iPhone app

The latest iOS 14 update adds new features that allow you to reorganize your iPhone without any downsides.

First, scroll to the far right of the home screen to get a permanent app library.

All apps are saved here and the apps are automatically categorized in their own category.

So even if you have apps on a hidden home screen page, they will still appear in your app library.

It’s easy to hide the home screen page.

First, make sure that the app you want to hide is saved on the home screen page you want to hide.

Then press and hold your finger on the home screen until the app icon starts shaking.

Then tap the bubble with the dot at the bottom of the screen to go to the current page.

This will bring up the home screen and you can hide individual pages by “unchecking” the pages.

When finished, in the upper right corner[完了]Just click.

These pages will not disappear forever and will be completely preserved until you redisplay them next time.

Of course, you can hide them permanently.

In other news, Sun’s favorite alternative to the gaming console is the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset.

Once you have a VR headset, you’ll be able to play the legendary Beat Saber with a lightsaber, just like Guitar Hero.

Dell’s Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is also a gaming PC powerhouse that shatters both new consoles.

