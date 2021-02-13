Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: What Should You Buy?





If you are looking for one of the best big phones, Samsung has the embarrassment of wealth. All new Samsung Galaxy S21 models have a screen sized at least 6.2 inches, and the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra are higher than all other options.

The Galaxy S21 Plus offers a 6.7-inch display with an adaptive refresh rate. This definitely appeals to people who need a lot of screen space. However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is even larger, with a 6.8-inch panel that adjusts the refresh rate according to screen activity.

Is it really better to have a larger one? To find the winner of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra Showdown, we compare the features of both phones to see which one offers the most attractive set of features.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Specifications Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Starting Price $ 999 $ 1,199 Display (Resolution; Maximum Refresh Rate) 6.7 inch (2400 x 1080) 6.8 inch (3200 x 1400) Display Refresh Rate 48 Hz ~ 120 Hz 10 Hz ~ 120Hz Chipset Snapdragon888 Snapdragon888 RAM8GB12GB, 16GBStorage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear Camera 12MP Main (f / 1.8), 12MP Ultra Wide (f / 2.2), 64MP Telephoto (f / 2.0), 3x Zoom 108MP Main ( f / 1.8)), 12MP Ultra Wide (f / 2.2), 10MP 3x Telephoto (f / 2.4), 10MP 10x Telephoto (f / 4.9) Front Camera 10MP (f / 2.2) 40MP (f / 2.2) Battery Size 4,800 mAh 5 , 000mAh Battery life (hours: minutes) 9:41 (adaptive), 9:53 (60Hz) 10:07 (adaptive), 11 hours 25 minutes (60Hz) Water resistant IP68 IP68 size 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches (161.5) x 75.6 x 7.8mm) 6.5 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches (165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm) Weight 7.05 oz (202 g) 8.08 oz (228 g) Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra: Price and availability

Samsung has lowered prices around all around the Galaxy S21 lineup and sold each model for $ 200 more than its counterpart on the Galaxy S20. This brings the Galaxy S21 Plus to $ 999, while the S21 Ultra costs $ 1,199.

Unlike the Galaxy S21 and its plastic back, the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra share a glass back with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus. The result is a premium feel for both big phones, but the S21 owner may laugh at the end if an early Galaxy S21 drop test is needed.

From left to right, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra. (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Color options depend on where you get your cell phone. Carriers only offer the Galaxy S21 Ultra in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, but you can find navy blue, titanium, or brown phones on Samsung.com. The S21 Plus comes with black, silver and violet options, and Phantom Red and Phantom Gold are exclusively available on Samsung.

Both the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra use Samsung’s new contour cut design, with the rear camera array blending into the outer band of the phone. Ultra mixes things by providing a curved display. This is a curse that praises it as an elegant design difference or causes an unintended display touch. Like the Galaxy S21, the S21 Plus has a flat-edged screen.

As you can imagine, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is slightly taller than the S21 Plus and supports large 6.8-inch displays, but the S21 Plus is one-hundredth of an inch wide. With the Galaxy S21 Ultra 8.08 ounces, you can get a heavier phone than the S21 Plus’s 7.05 ounces.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Display

Calling cards in the Galaxy S21 lineup are adaptive refresh rates for phone displays. When doing something that benefits from a fast refresh rate, the S21 model rises to 120Hz, so you can enjoy smoother scrolling and more immersive games (at least in games that support this feature). .. If you do something in a place where the screen is more static, the display will reduce the refresh rate to save battery.

Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image Credit: Tom’s Guide)

How slow the screen refresh rate is is a big difference between the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is certainly bigger than the 0.1 inch difference in screen size. The S21 Ultra’s display can be as slow as 10Hz, while the S21 Plus can only be as slow as 48Hz.

The resolution of S21 Ultra is also sharp at 3200 x 1400. The S21Plus offers a resolution of 2400 x 1080.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a brighter display for two phones measured at 821 nits compared to the S21 Plus’s 750 nits, but you don’t have to squint to see either screen in bright sunlight. The screen of the S21 Ultra displays a slightly larger DCI-P3 color gamut. This is because it generated 81.4% compared to 73.5% for S21 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Camera

The Galaxy S21 Ultra seems to be the choice for serious mobile photographers. While each phone offers a wide-angle lens backed by an ultra-wide-angle shooter and a telephoto camera, the S21 Ultra simply provides a larger main sensor and adds a second telephoto lens. It also supports the larger 100x digital zoom.

Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image credit: Future)

Specifically, you can use the 108MP main camera with the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the laser autofocus sensor to quickly focus the camera. In addition to the 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, there is a pair of 10MP telephoto lenses. One supports 3x optical zoom and the other can zoom in at 10x.

The only telephoto lens on the Galaxy S21 Plus is a 64MP sensor that supports 3x zoom. The upper limit of digital zoom is 30 times. However, like the S21 Ultra, the zoom lock feature helps stabilize the shot by focusing on the subject. Other cameras on the Galaxy S21 Plus include a 12MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Galaxy S21 Plus (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has been tested to prove to be one of the best camera phones in step with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The shots produced by the Galaxy S21 Plus haven’t fully reached that standard, but it’s still a very good camera phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Performance

On paper, the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra should offer similar performance. Both work with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip. This is the best silicon currently available for Android phones. In the Galaxy S21 benchmark test, thanks to the 12GB of RAM included in the base model, the S21 Ultra has a bit of extra functionality, but it proved to be almost true. (If you choose the 512GB version of the phone, you’ll get 16GB of memory.) The Galaxy S21 supports with 8GB of RAM.

Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image credit: Future)

Running Geekbench 5 gave the Galaxy S21 Ultra a higher score, with a single-core test of 1,123 and a multi-core result of 3,440. This is compared to the scores of 1,116 and 3,300, respectively. In our hands-on test, the phone transcodes 4K video to 1080p in Adobe Premiere Rush. S21Plus actually posted the best time in 1 minute to the S21 Ultra 1 minute 2 seconds result. Basically, both phones work the same, but additional memory should help the S21 Ultra handle multitasking, app switching, etc. better.

Another thing that is the same for two phones is a 5G connection. Both the Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 Ultra support the same 5G bandwidth and work on all 5G networks in the United States, including Verizon’s high-speed Ultra Wideband products. The S21 Ultra is the only new Samsung phone that supports Wi-Fi 6E, an updated wireless standard that promises faster and wider bandwidth, if you have a compatible router.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Battery Life and Charging

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a larger battery of 5,000mAh to 4,800mAh for these two Samsung phones for the Galaxy S21 Plus. Therefore, it is natural that the S21 Ultra will last a long time even if it is charged. But what’s amazing is how long the S21 Ultra lasts compared to the Galaxy S21 Plus.

Galaxy S21 Plus (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

In a battery test set to browse the web continuously over the phone connection until the phone runs out of power, the Galaxy S21 Ultra spins in 11 hours and 25 minutes, making the device the best phone battery life. I put it on the list. Of course, the result was obtained by turning off the adaptive display feature. With the faster refresh rate enabled, the S21 Ultra’s battery life was reduced to 10 hours and 7 minutes, slightly above the average smartphone results.

Both results outperformed the S21 Plus in battery testing. With the adaptive display turned on, the S21 Plus lasted 9 hours and 41 minutes. Setting the display to a refresh rate of 60Hz improved the results by just 12 minutes.

Samsung has stopped including chargers on all Galaxy S21 models, so you can choose your own charger with either the S21 Plus or the S21 Ultra. After digging up a 25 watt charger to power the drained phone, the S21 Ultra was 56% charged after 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Software and Special Features

Both the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will ship Android 11 soon and promise three years of software updates. Samsung also includes the latest version of the One UI interface. One UI3 features lock screen widgets, new customization options, and object eraser photo feature to remove unwanted people from your photos.

Galaxy S21 Ultra, with S pen (image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is further boosted by supporting Samsung’s S Pen. This is the first time you can use the S Pen on a mobile phone outside the Galaxy Note lineup, and you’ll need to purchase a $ 40 stylus separately, but you can draw, sketch, and take notes on your mobile phone. There is no S pen support on the Galaxy S21 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: Outlook

The Galaxy S21 Ultra isn’t as premium as Samsung charged for last year’s Ultra model, but it does have the best features Samsung has to offer at a premium price. The Galaxy S21 Plus employs many of these great features, especially stellar displays and their adaptive refresh rates, and offers them on phones that can be purchased for less than $ 1,000.

Therefore, the confrontation between Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra depends on whether you focus on price or features. The S21 Plus is the more affordable of the two new Samsung phones and offers many features in exchange for dollars. But with a wider range of refresh rates, multiple zoom lenses, and the ability to support S-pen, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is perfect for anyone who needs the ultimate Samsung phone.

