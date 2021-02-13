World Radio Day shows the evolution, innovation and connection of the vector of freedom.





This year’s theme, New World, New Radio, is a tribute to the elasticity of radio, a tribute to social change and the ability to adapt to the needs of listeners.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the day, UNESCO Executive Director Audrey Asley drew attention last year as emphasizing the extent to which this medium remains essential to modern society.

Evolving medium

As the world changes, so does the radio, which records human history by tracking and adapting to the development of society.

This is very obvious during the coronavirus crisis, and above all, the medium has ensured learning continuity and made it possible to fight false information.

The COVID-19 pandemic reminded us of its added value. With a penetration rate of over 75% in developing countries, radio remains the most accessible medium, said the UNESCO chief, citing it as an important tool. In responding to the crisis.

She added that she helped save lives by giving health instructions, gaining access to credible information, and allowing her to fight hate speech.

UNESCO has created royalty-free voice messages in 56 languages ​​and provided them to radio stations around the world to counteract rumors.

Radio second use

Media had to adapt to new technologies in order to remain a reliable medium for mobility that anyone could access anywhere.

Radios used to be simple transistors on our kitchen table, but nowadays they chase us wherever they go via their smartphones.

And radio is no longer just a medium of sound. Technological advances and digitalization have made it possible to adapt to our behavior and lifestyle.

Today it is listened to on TV, TV is listened to on the radio, and podcasts can be downloaded for listeners to listen to whenever they want.

Therefore, radio continues to be an indispensable medium to prove its resilience on a daily basis, as well as its ability to innovate, Azoulay said.

This century’s imagesradio points out that it reflects the world’s thoughts that must be heard to understand, saying that with the creation of internet radio, podcasts, smartphones and new technologies, it is really blooming to the second youth. She pointed out.

Connecting

Radio also provides services to society by sharing important information in the event of natural disasters, socio-economic crises, epidemics and other important events.

Public service announcements, alerts, and broadcasts are just a few of the ways media can provide the best services and solutions for your listeners’ needs.

It connects people, builds or maintains links, and confirms the central role of today and tomorrow.

The UNESCO chief said he needed this universal humanist medium more than ever.

Without it, she argued that because of the unvoiced voice of community radio stations, the right to information and freedom of expression, and along with them, basic freedom as well as cultural diversity would be weakened.

On this world day, UNESCO calls on all audiences, radio stations and audiovisual professionals to celebrate radio and its value and promote credible information in the public interest, Azoulay concludes.

UNICEF / Salomon Marie Joseph Begel

UNICEF helps an 11-year-old girl away from her family continue to study in Cameroon through an innovative radio show.

