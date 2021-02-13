Realme Coming Soon to Launch Game Accessories with Realme Narzo 30 Series in India: Report





Earlier this week, Chinese smartphone maker Realme confirmed the upcoming launch of the Narzo 30 series in India. There is no release date yet. The new leak suggests that the company will launch some new gaming accessories for the Indian gaming community along with the new Narzo series. Well, that’s great news for all game lovers out there.Read also-Details of Realme Narzo 30 Pro leaked after the company started teasing the launch in India

According to the popular Leak Star, Ishan Agarwal Realme will launch new gaming accessories in India, including a gamepad, mouse and more, in addition to the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 series. In a tweet, Agrawal said: “Realme will also release gaming accessories along with the narzo30 series. These are cool … Does the gaming mouse and pad also show that the gaming laptop is just around the corner? #Realme is still in the narzo30 series. We haven’t announced the release date of the game. What do you think? “Read again-RedmiNote 10, Realme Narzo 30, Samsung Galaxy F62: Smartphones released in the first half of 2021

In particular, the company hasn’t confirmed any of these gaming products yet, so take this with just a little salt.Read more-Today’s sale of Realme X7 Pro 5G India on Flipkart: See offers, prices and more

However, in a previous interview with BGR India, CEO Madhav Sheth suggested that the company is also investigating the laptop segment. We’ve already seen Xiaomi launch a Mi laptop in India last year and hope Realme will join this segment soon.

Exclusive: realme will also release game accessories along with the narzo30 series. These are cool …

Do gaming mice and pads also indicate that the launch of gaming laptops is imminent? #realme has not yet announced the release date of the narzo30 series. What do you think?

Ishan Agarwal (@ ishanagarwal24) February 12, 2021

As far as the leaked gaming accessory teaser is concerned, you can find Narzo-themed gaming mice, mouse pads with the Narzo brand. You can also see another device that is likely to be an air traffic controller.

Meanwhile, Realme Narzo 30 accesses the TENAA certified website with model number RMX3161 and specifications such as 6.5-inch display, 5G support, and dual SIM support.

Rumor has it that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with a ready-to-use Android 11, a rectangular triple rear camera module, and an LED flash. The smartphone series is the successor to the Realme Narzo 20 series released in India last year.







