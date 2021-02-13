6 Ways to Reuse Chromebooks





Most Chromebooks are designed to last, effectively supporting the lifetime of software updates. Chrome OS is, of course, less maintenance-friendly, so hardware requirements are minimal. What’s more, Chromebooks can continue to run with older specifications. But at some point, Chromebooks purchased just a few hundred dollars ago and Chromebooks purchased as starter computers for kids begin to show signs of age.

But just because an old Chromebook has been in use for years doesn’t mean you need to throw it behind your closet. You’ll be amazed at how much Chrome OS has to offer, even on machines that have taken the last step. You can turn it into a second screen for your new computer, personal media server, digital photo frame, etc. There are several ways to reuse an old Chromebook.

1. Use as an external monitor

As long as your Chromebook is compatible with the Android app, you can recreate it as an external monitor. This is great for Chromebooks with a 4K display, such as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. To do this, you need an app called Duet Display. With this app, you can use your Chromebook as a second display on your Windows PC or Mac without having to connect a cable.

This app provides all the features you would expect from an external monitor and makes your Chromebook work like any other traditional monitor. You can move windows between screens, extend or mirror the display on your primary computer, and adjust the resolution. The setup process is also easy. Simply install the Duet Display client on both computers.

2. Play a always-on slideshow of photos

If your Chromebook is running on ChromeOS 88 (or later), you can convert it to a digital photo frame. In addition to time and weather forecasts, its ambient mode allows you to continuously cycle through the backgrounds of your Google Photos library photos and lock screen Google Art Gallery collection.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

To enable it, go to the Chromebooks Settings app and[カスタマイズ]so[スクリーンセーバー]Click. Turn it on and select the slideshow source from the Background section. You can also go to Google Photos and select the specific album you want to use to retrieve new photos.

Connect your Chromebook to prevent the display from shutting down, lock your device and activate your screen saver.

3. Turn on parental control and give it to your child

The friendly desktop experience of Chrome OS is ideal for kids. Also, older Chromebooks are great for kids as they don’t require as much computing power as you do.

In addition, the Chromebook has a set of parental controls that allow you to fine-tune your child’s access to the web and remotely manage your child’s computer operations, such as time length and activity. You can also set a daily bedtime schedule to limit your child’s touch of the screen at night.

To get started with Chrome OS parental controls, visit our detailed guide.

No matter how worn your Chromebook is, storage responsiveness can be better than ever. You can take advantage of this to convert your Chromebook to your own cloud media storage. This allows you to host all your local files such as movies, TV shows, music, etc. in your Chromebook’s idle space and access them from your internet-enabled device.

To do this, you must first enable Linux on your Chromebook.[設定]>[Linux（ベータ版）]Go to[オンにする]Select the button and follow the on-screen instructions.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

When your Linux environment is ready, download the Plex Media Server installation file for Ubuntu.

Launch the .deb file and select the “Install” button. It takes a few seconds to set everything on your Chromebook.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

When you open the Plex Media Server app, Google Chrome launches a new tab that prompts you to perform an initialization process that includes creating an account, entering a server name, and more.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

On the Media Library screen, click the Add Library button to define the type of content you plan to save. You can edit this to add the library later. Selecting a library type activates the Add Folder tab. Then simply select the folder on your computer’s local drive and upload it to your new media server.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Note: Move the content from the Chromebooks Files app to the “Linux Files” folder.

After completing this step, you will be taken to the server dashboard where you can access Plexs’ own media library.To manage libraries and servers, in the upper right corner[アクティビティ]Click the button.

You can now download the Plex client app to your phone and computer and stream the content stored on your Chromebook remotely.

5. Monitor your home with a webcam

If you have a working webcam on your Chromebook, or if you’re willing to pay a few dollars for an external accessory, you can easily turn it into a home surveillance camera.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

There are several free Android apps like Alfred that stream Chromebook live webcam footage from other computers and phones. This allows you to support your laptop in the corner of your living room to look at your home or use it as a baby monitor. Alfred’s setup will take a few minutes. Simply create an account and grant webcam feed and microphone permissions.

6. Bring new life to Cloud Ready

If your Chromebook has occasional breaks and delays and you want to start performance right away, Cloud Ready is for you.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Think of Cloud Ready, owned by Google, as a simplified version of Chrome OS. It looks and functions almost the same. The difference is that it lacks Google’s latest features such as screensaver mode and Android apps. However, when browsing the web, Cloud Ready can work perfectly with Chrome OS.

CloudReady is free and runs via an external drive. The installation guide can be found here. To avoid facing performance issues, it’s best to load on a high quality disk.

