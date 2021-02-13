SPE Announces Call for Nominations for Automotive Innovation Awards Gala





Shown above are members of the team that developed the composite pickup box for the 2019 Grand Awards and Body Exterior category winner General Motors’ 2020 GMC Sierra LD FST pickups.

The Automotive Division of the Association of Plastic Engineers (SPE, Troy, Michigan, USA) has announced a call for nominations for the 50th Automotive Innovation Awards Gala. This year’s Awards Gala will take place on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Burton Manor, Livonia, Michigan, USA.

The team that won the nominations for parts in 11 different categories (by September 15, 2021) and developed them wins the “Most Innovative Use of Plastics” award. The “Grand Prize” is given to the winning team by all category award winners. This year’s program also includes a new category, “COVID-19 Automotive Plastics Industry Solutions,” to support automotive OEMs and suppliers with their international needs to combat COVID-19 in processes, materials, or Emphasize how you adapted your business. The additional categories are:

Additive Manufacturing Aftermarket and Limited Edition / Special Vehicle Body Exterior Body Interior Chassis / Hardware Environmental Materials Powertrain Process / Assembly / Activation Technology Safety.

To further commemorate the 50th anniversary of plastic innovation, the Innovation Awards Gala Planning Committee reported that it is working on a special event to celebrate. One of the events is the Hall of Fame (HOF) Award, which honors the top five most innovative HOF winners since the category was founded in 1983. Rather than picking one HOF winner in 2021, the HOF committee will determine the previous top ten. 38 winners from 1983 to 2019. The Top 5 will be honored with special awards at the event.

By HOF award criteria, innovation needs to change the game. Very successful all over the world. Innovative in materials, processes and applications. It has been used continuously for over 15 years. The HOF Committee is made up of engineers, managers, executives, technical experts, SPE fellows, SPE Honorary Service members, and technical experts in the automotive industry who have worked in the industry for at least 30 years. Recommendations must be submitted online here.

“We are really looking forward to celebrating half a century of automotive progress made possible by innovative plastic technology,” said Celanese Corp, chair of the 2021 SPE Automotive Innovation Awards. Said Jeffrey Helms, Global Automotive Director of. “Unfortunately, the CDC’s recommendation on social distance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic had to postpone the 2020 event.

“But this year, in addition to celebrating the 50 Years of Plastic Innovation, we’ll show you how polymer technology has enabled a solution to combat COVID-19,” Helms continues. “Protective masks, face shields, clothing, medicines, ventilators, etc. are made possible or enhanced with plastics. Our society is made of plastics in a unique way through the creativity of automotive engineers and designers. We benefit from being able to provide shape and functionality. “

The program includes safety advances, such as seat belts, airbags and sensing devices, all made possible by advances in plastic technology. It also highlights the environmental benefits made possible by plastics, such as improved fuel efficiency, reduced carbon emissions, and the growth of automotive innovation with natural and recycled materials for improved sustainability. Notable innovations in plastic-friendly design and styling are also commended.

During the competitive phase of the event, dozens of teams of OEMs and suppliers will work on parts, systems, or complete vehicle modules to support their claim to be the “most innovative use of plastic” of the year. I will explain. To win, the team must survive a pre-competition review and two presentations in front of industry and media judges.

There is no cost to recommend parts, but the nominations accepted in the contest will be made by the nominating team during the first round of the Automotive Innovation Awards Contest, which will be held on September 23-24, 2021. Must be presented directly (or directly or via a webinar). Auburn Hills, Michigan. Second presentation of the round’s finalists on October 1, 2021 (Auburn Hills, Michigan) in front of the Blue Ribbon Jury, which consists of media, retired chief engineers, and other industry experts. Proceed to. The Grand Prize, Hall of Fame, and Lifetime Achievement Awards for each part category will all be honored at the Automotive Innovation Awards Gala in November.

