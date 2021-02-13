The “FINAL FANTASY 7” remake for PS5 grows as Leaker insists on PC migration and new story content!





As Leaker insists on PC migration and new story content, FINAL FANTASY 7 remake for PS5 will grow! (Gamer’s Little Playground YouTube Screenshot)

Square Enix has definitely done a good job of boosting previous “FINAL FANTASY” fans with the “FINAL FANTASY VII” remake PS5 version, but there still seems to be another big surprise! Tomorrow, the official FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Orchestra World Tour is set to end, and Square Enix has already confirmed that there will be announcements that will be shared on an annual basis. What are they?

“FINAL FANTASY” VII Remake Release Date

According to a ComicBook article, there is currently no official person to convey the content of the announcement. Nonetheless, Square Enix’s new “Final Fantasy VII” will not only make PS5 good news, but games will continue to appear, and new rumors will fly ahead of the event. Upgrade too!

In addition to this information, it is now clearly moving to the PC. This sheds light on the ongoing PlayStation exclusivity. It will be interesting to see how the controls work or improve the gameplay of the FINAL FANTASY 7 remake PC as the PC becomes another platform where you can play FINAL FANTASY 7 remakes. ..

Rumors of a remake of “Final Fantasy 7”

Rumors that have surfaced are allegedly on the path of a particular leaker Navtra, who now claims that the PS5 port will also come with brand new story content. This is reported to make the game an enhanced version as well as an enhanced version of a particular game, rather than just an enhanced version of what happened with the popular 2020 title. It is reported that the same version will appear on PC. However, it is not available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

According to the leakers, the last thing they heard was that they were releasing new versions of the PS5 and PC instead of the Xbox version. It was also pointed out that the improvement in resolution is not the only big news, so it feels a little more fulfilling. Later, the leaker noticed new story content along the way. His claim at this point may be somewhat optimistic, as the leaker has been known to relay the correct information about certain “Final Fantasy” rumors in the past.

Should I believe in the leak?

The leaker then continued, claiming that all information was to be revealed much earlier. But obviously things change. The leaker then noted, in addition to this, all of the above that he heard happened a few months ago. This may mean that it’s pretty old at the moment. In other words, like any other rumor, the audience still needs to be aware of expectations.

