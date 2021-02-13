Google Cloud supports Ruby on Cloud features





Google Cloud recently announced a public preview of Ruby on Cloud Functions. The open source function framework for Ruby supports HTTP and CloudEvent functions.

Introduced by Google in 2017, Cloud Functions is a serverless execution environment for building and connecting cloud services. Functions run in a language-specific runtime and can be written in Node.js, Python, Go, Java, .NET, and now Ruby. The execution environment contains the runtime, operating system, and libraries that call functions. For Ruby, the preview supported runtimes are Ruby 2.6 and Ruby 2.7. Daniel Azuma, Google’s Senior Developer Relations Engineer, explains how developers can use them.

You can write HTTP functions that respond to HTTP events and CloudEvent functions that handle events provided by various clouds such as Pub / Sub, Cloud Storage, Firestore, and Google Cloud services.

Another article, Designing a Ruby Serverless Runtime, describes the design choices behind the product and approaches to five different components: function syntax, concurrency and lifecycle, testing, dependencies, and standards. doing. He concludes:

Serverless is a radically different way of thinking about computing resources, and as an industry, we are still very early in understanding its implications. When my team designed the Ruby runtime for Google Cloud Functions, I paid attention to how the serverless paradigm interacts with normal Ruby practices. In some cases, as with testing, it’s a good idea to double the good parts of Ruby culture. It also challenges our ideas on how to present code and convey its intent, as well as how to express and write functions in strictly speaking languages ​​without functions.

The open source Functions Framework for Ruby is available on GitHub. In addition to Cloud Functions, it supports Cloud Run, Knative-based environments, and local development machines.

JK Gunnink, Senior Consultant for Mechanical Rock, has created a guide on automated testing and deployment of Ruby functions on Google Cloud. Google is not the first cloud provider to support languages ​​in serverless frameworks. Ricardo Siqueira de Oliveira Leite, a software engineer at VTEX, tweeted two years ago.

I want FaaS (function as a service) for Ruby! This is an online petition that shows that the Ruby community has moved to serverless and is ready to demonstrate its ability as a service provider.

A petition signed by over 1600 developers and now a forum for Ruby enthusiasts. Two years later, with support for AWS Lambda since 2018 and now with Google Cloud, the community is meeting its goals. Ken Collins, an AWS serverless hero and principal engineer at Custom Ink, released Lambda Containers with Rails earlier this year. Azure Functions currently supports seven languages, but Ruby isn’t one.

The Ruby Quick Start Guide is available on Google Cloud Functions. Like other supported languages, GCP has a free monthly tier that includes 2 million calls and a calculation time allocation of 400000 GB seconds and 200,000 GHz seconds.

