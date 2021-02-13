



The University of Minnesota today announced the NXT GEN MED. This is a unique and innovative partnership between the university and Google that combines world-class technology, research and immersive learning approaches for students pursuing a healthcare career.

This global leaders partnership offers a unique health science education program through a university bachelor of science degree in Rochester, Minnesota, saving nearly two years from a traditional four-year degree. The program leverages Google’s state-of-the-art technology and learning tools to virtually engage students to match Mayo Clinic mentors with students.

The world of healthcare is dynamic and exciting. There is a need for new and creative ways to educate and prepare the next generation of leaders, said President Joan Gavel. It’s as challenging as the times we face, but it also offers the rare opportunity to try something entirely new. With access to the Rochester campus, NXT GEN MED provides innovative, affordable education in instant, hands-on applications. We are pleased to work with Google on this first partnership. We are also looking forward to welcoming our first student cohort next year.

The University Board has today approved a purchase with Google to promote this partnership.

Learning in a fast-paced high-tech environment NXTGEN MED aims to provide a fast-paced high-tech learning environment and promote academic success, including hands-on experience and mentorship that provides relevant career experience and support. Proven in the field. Career preparation.

The partnership acts as a cohort model, with the first semester beginning in the summer of 2022. Students take a two-year year-round course according to a schedule of engaging in applied experiences, after which the third semester of the cohort ends. summer. Accelerating the timeline helps reduce student debt and meet the key needs of the US economy. By 2029, the US Department of Labor Statistics predicts that the country will add about 2.4 million new healthcare jobs compared to the previous decade’s jobs that required qualified candidates.

Students can also expect:

Innovative opportunities to explore career paths and entrepreneurial or global immersive experiences. Inverted active instruction with a focus on real-world problem solving. State-of-the-art technology, including virtual learning and gamification, leveraging Google Clouds’ unmatched technology and tools. Compassionate and creative professors; Real-world research experience; Dedicated success coaches, Mayo Clinic mentors, and other systems that prioritize student well-being and support. Employment opportunities at the Mayo Clinic.

The University of Minnesota Rochester (UMR) and its campus are adjacent to the Mayo Clinic and are in a unique position to enable this partnership. NXT GEN MED offers a UMR proven healthcare education approach. This will result in the most impressive and equitable results in the country.

Its academic foundation is built on UMR’s Bachelor of Science program in Health Sciences, which ranks nationally in terms of graduation rate, place of employment, and fairness in educational outcomes. In fact, in the first decade of the campus, UMR has filled the gap in achievement of undervalued students, who make up more than 65% of all students.

We are very proud of our unique strengths of diversity, focus on applicable learning, innovative faculty and geographical location in a world-class healthcare environment. UMR Prime Minister Lori Carrel states that he has established a uniquely suitable world position for such partnerships. Accelerated by forceUMR, powered by Google, and guided by the Mayo Clinic, the combination will graduate the leaders and professionals needed to solve the most pressing health challenges.

UMR and Mayo Clinic have been working together for over a decade to support the continued growth of Rochester’s global reputation in healthcare and healthcare. NXT GEN MED is an organic extension of that collaboration that provides students with the world’s most respected healthcare organizations. The Mayo Clinic is also the top employment destination for UMR Alum.

Cathy Fraser, Chief Human Resources Officer of Mayo Clinic, is a long-term partner with UMR and is proud to support this effort. Our future workforce will consist of graduates of such innovative educational programs.

A unique learning experience that leverages cutting-edge technology, NXTGEN MED presents students with interdisciplinary tasks that require subject knowledge, creative problem solving, and data analysis. The curriculum turns the educational experience into a game and allows students to apply their skills and knowledge to real-life problems and place them for a successful career.

Classes combine face-to-face and remote delivery and use Google Cloud technology to assist UMR’s innovative teachers in providing experience elements such as inverted active instruction and virtual reality.

Patrick Seeb, executive director of the Destination Medical Center (DMC), said DMC’s success stems from its public-private foundation and deep connection to collaboration. This initiative recognized Minnesota’s unique and compelling benefits at the Mayo Clinic’s anchor presence in Rochester, Minnesota. He said it would only help further promote the Minnesota healthcare industry.

The plan to participate is the start of NXT GEN MED SUMMER QUESTa in the summer of 2021 to learn immersion experiences for high school students. These sessions will be used to recruit a cohort of 50 student pilots in the summer of 2022. More students. High school students who will become seniors this fall can register online.

For more information, please visit the program’s website.

