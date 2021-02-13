ISRO and Mapmy India build alternatives to Google Maps, netizens react to hilarious memes





The announcement brought the desi people online enthusiastically when the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and MapmyIndia collaborated to devise an alternative to Google Maps for indigenous peoples. And as a natural advance, it soon began to rain memes on social media platforms.

Calling this a groundbreaking milestone for Atmanirbhar Bharat’s objectives, corporate CEO Rohan Verma has a vast catalog of ISRO satellite imagery and earth observation data with MapmyIndia user maps, apps and services. Was integrated with and said it was much better. He used LinkedIn to announce a venture. “Mapmy India, a responsible local Indian company, has confirmed that the map reflects the country’s true sovereignty and depicts the Indian border by the Government of India, hosting the map in India. I will.

The CEO emphasized that the solution will be more detailed, comprehensive and hyper-local for privacy-centric citizens compared to foreign map apps and solutions.

Soon, #GoogleMaps began to dominate the online trends, and others took this opportunity to enjoy foreign map services, just as many celebrate the news.

#GoogleMaps #ISRO #mapmyindia After realizing that ISRO and MapmyIndia have collaborated to replace Google Maps in India, Sundar Pichai looks like this: -pic.twitter.com/ cTdZ0f36Sm

NimishJoshi (@NimishJoshi_) February 13, 2021

Companies involved in replacing Google Maps in India pic.twitter.com/Ej8tD6VcID

PRIYANSH PRATYUSH SHUKLA (RI PRIYANSHPRATYU1) February 13, 2021

Isro and Mapmy India have collaborated to replace Google Maps in India. India #GoogleMaps: pic.twitter.com/ycGU69x7V7

(@Ivikasp) February 13, 2021

According to Google Maps of India. pic.twitter.com/LbR0wbZ4dd

Bangaribab (@qareebnjr) February 13, 2021

If you are seriously following Google Maps in India # mapmyindiapic.twitter.com / R687bd7Etk

Nitin Semwal (@ NitinSe65300540) February 13, 2021

Follow Google Maps in India … pic.twitter.com / W5MrWIYmTp

Sakshialora (@MujeSakshiMaano) February 13, 2021

If you take Google Maps too seriously, pic.twitter.com/RcIyWbn2d7

K @ n! $ Hk Kr! Shn @ (@ kanishk_krishna) February 13, 2021

Follow Google Maps in India … pic.twitter.com / lV236okHlL

OM RAJPUROHIT (@omrajguru) February 13, 2021

Digi people seem to be very excited to try out new products, but neither ISRO nor MapmyIndia show a timeline for service deployment.







