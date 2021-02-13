“ARK” Update 2.48 adds Love Evolved 2 to PS4 and Xbox





ARK: Survival Evolved Update 2.48 has finally been released on PS4, bringing the Love Evolved 2 Valentine’s Day event to Studio Wildcard’s popular survival sandbox. Once the new update is installed on the console, you can start fishing for a special kind of coelacanth that offers consumables to help you create event-themed merchandise. So far, thanks to the latest Community Crunch blog post, here’s what we know about this event:

ARK Update 2.48 Patch Note-Love Evolved 2 “ARK: Survival Evolved” Update 2.48 brings Love Evolved 2 to the game. Read the full patch notes here. “ARK” is currently available for PC, Xbox Series X} S, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, Mac and Linux. Studio Wildcard

Event details

This event can be activated manually using the serverarg parameter. -ActiveEvent = vday

date

February 11th-February 18th.

Activities

Valentine coelacanth can catch chibi, chocolate and candies. Mating can randomly drop chocolates and candies.

Fee

The reproductive rate has been tripled (mating interval, egg hatching rate, maturity). The tame rate has been tripled. Tripled the player’s XP rate. The harvest rate has been tripled.

skin

Valentine-style shield skin * NEW *. Valentine-style sunglasses skin * NEW *. “Cupid Couture Bottom” (Pants Skin) “Cupid Couture Top” (Shirt Skin) “Hello Headband” (Hat Skin) “Teddy Bear Grenade” (Grenade Skin). “Bow & Eros” (bowskin). “Love Shackles” (hand cuff skin).

item

Box o’Chocolates.Valentines Dino Candy.

Emote

Chibi

Crystal Wyvern * NEW * .Mesopithecus * NEW * .Otter * NEW * .Enforcer * NEW * .Velonasaur * NEW *.

Wild event creature color

Lavender * NEW * .Cream * NEW * .MediumLavender * NEW * .Peach * NEW * .DeepPink * NEW * .LightPink * NEW * .Dark Red * NEW * .Red.Magenta.LightRed.White.

Although some additions and minor bug fixes and tweaks may be announced shortly, the biggest feature of ARK Update 2.48 is the start of the Love Evolved 2 event. Similar to last year’s festival, players need to look for special fish with hearts fluttering overhead. If you catch them, you’ll get a random chibi, a Valentine’s Dino candy, or a box of chocolates. The last two items are the main consumables needed to create the above items. I’ll be fishing a lot next week or so, so hopefully I’m good at fishing.

For those who attended Love Evolved 2020, there are many reasons why the content of ARK Update 2.48 may seem a bit overwhelming. After all, there are only two new skins to create for shields and sunglasses. The duo of new items is certainly better than nothing, but it doesn’t give people who got most of last year’s items a great reason to go back to the game. Of course, unless you’re a chibi collector, there are five new additions to the ever-growing pool of small pets. The latest chibi designs sound pretty pretty as long as you can withstand random fishing grinds and steal one. In many respects, Love Evolved 2 is another chance to get existing cosmetics. If you didn’t have them, that’s a decent good thing.

ARK: Survival Evolved is now available on PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Switch, Mac and Linux.

What do you think of ARK Update 2.48 based on these patch notes? Are you excited about Love Evolved 2? Let us know in the comments!

