Leaked benchmark shows Intel i9-11900K VS AMD 5700G & 5800X





Officially, the Intel Core i9-11900K hasn’t been released yet. As far as I know, AMD hasn’t confirmed that it exists yet for the 5700G APU. It’s not strictly a secret that engineering samples from both processors are out there. But following the report via Videocardz, we certainly have something exciting.

So someone owns all three and decides to run a fairly extensive benchmark. Even better, I just leaked the results online.

Intel i9-11900K VS AMD 5700G & 5800X

Obviously there’s quite a lot to digest here as both gaming and synthetic benchmarks are leaked. However, in a nutshell, the Intel Core i9-11900K looks pretty good if it looks like it’s backing up a previously released leak.

When it comes to straight-up single-core performance, the Core i9-11900K beat both AMD processors with a (overall) fairly comfortable margin. When it comes to games, Intel seems to have an advantage again.

Game benchmark

I don’t think it’s unfair between the i9-11900K and 5800X to say that based on these results, most of them have been hit without a clear winner. However, it is clear that when the 5700G is mixed, it is relatively unlikely that they will be in the same hierarchy in terms of performance.

He plays the Devil’s advocate, but neither the Intel Core i9-11900K nor the AMD 5700G are in their final form. These are engineering samples, so there is clearly still room for improvement on both sides of the fence. In addition, it should be mentioned that neither CPU has been confirmed to be working particularly well at the moment, as the Intel chipset has been reported to have thrown some BSODs during testing. At the same time, the AMD 5700G did not yet have the proper driver for the graphics adapter to work.

What do you think

Of course, it’s too early to say how good the Intel Core i9-11900K is. However, if these benchmarks prove to be fairly accurate, they appear to be officially set to become the new top dogs in terms of single-core performance. This is, as you know, one of the most important areas. Come to the game.

But it’s still more than a month away from the official release of the i9-11900K, so perhaps the best news of all is that there’s still plenty of time to make further adjustments and improvements. Don’t expect these CPUs to be cheaper as the 5800X is already in the 440 area.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

