Indian 5G Phones: List of Best 5G Smartphones Starting at Rs 19,999





Many smartphone brands will launch 5G-enabled devices in India this year. Phones such as the OnePlus 9, Realme Narzo 30, and Samsung Galaxy A52 will be available with 5G support. These phones have not yet debuted in the Indian market, but there are many options from Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000. We have created a list of the best 5G phones available in India, with powerful hardware, a great camera set and a large battery. Our list includes the OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7 Pro, iPhone 12 series and more.

Realme X7, 19,999 rupees

The Realme X7 was recently launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The same chip also powers the Redmi Note 9T. The Realme X7 is currently India’s cheapest 5G phone and can provide users with sufficient general performance. It features a 6.4 inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 600 knits. 64MP quad rear camera setup on the back and 16MP selfie camera on the front. It is backed up by a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10i, Rs 20,999

Modern midrange devices also have powerful processors, so there are no problems in the performance department. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. However, you can get bloatware on this 5G smartphone. It has a 6.67 inch Full HD + LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 +. The back camera setup is equipped with a large 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor. The Mi 10i also has a 4,820mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord, 27,999 rupees

The OnePlus Nord, like most OnePlus smartphones, offers snappy performance. Midrange 5G draws power from Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 765G SoC. This can handle games that require graphics very well. The handset features a 6.44-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There are also stereo speakers.

The device has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. Supports optical image stabilization (OIS). You can record 4K and 1080p video, ultra slow motion video, and time lapse shots. One of OnePlus’ main selling points is the Oxygen OS, which offers one of the best Android experiences. For those of you who don’t know, OxygenOS offers a fluid UI experience with intuitive features and no bloatware or ads. The OnePlus Nord comes with a 4,115mAh battery that supports a 30W charger.

Realme X7 Pro 5G, 29,999 rupees

Realme X7 Pro is another great 5G midrange phone that you can consider buying. It offers the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor based on the 7nm process. Users will not have any problems while playing games such as PUBG, Genshin Impact, Fortnite. This phone gives you unwanted native Realme apps that you can’t uninstall.

It features a standard 6.55-inch Full HD + AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a peak brightness of 1,200 knits. HDR10 + is not supported. The recently launched Realme X7 Pro features a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 32MP sensor. As with the Mi 10i, stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos are also available. Below the hood is a 4,500mAh battery that supports a 65W fast charge. It is available for Rs 29,999.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro, 35,990 rupees

Oppo Reno 5 Pro is also a 5G smartphone and can be purchased in India for Rs 35,999. It offers the same MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor that powers the Realme X7 Pro 5G device above. We also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W charging, and a 32MP self-camera. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP camera. The specs are very similar to the Realme X7 Pro, but you can get a better camera experience and the latest Android OS on your Oppo phone.

OnePlus 8T 5G, 42,999 rupees

The OnePlus 8T is arguably one of the best 5G phones in India. Get Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. The midrange flagship phone features a vibrant premium display, a decent camera, stable battery life and performance. This is currently the only OnePlus phone that offers a fast charge of 65W.

With OnePlus 8T, you get an OxygenOS 11 that is optimized for one-handed use and offers many features. The 5G phone supports a 6.55-inch Full HD + Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 +. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor.

iPhone 12 series from 64,490 rupees

The iPhone 12 series will be available by the end of 2020 and will support 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Apple has announced four phones, including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These devices come with Apple’s most powerful and latest A14 chipset based on the 5nm process. They offer an OLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, a great camera, and a refreshed design.

The most affordable 5G phone in the series, the iPhone 12 mini has a compact 5.4-inch display. Both the standard version and the iPhone 12 Pro version have a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a huge 6.7-inch display. The Max and Pro versions have the same triple rear camera setup, and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini versions have dual rear camera setups.

Amazon offers the iPhone 12 mini at a discounted price of Rs 69,900 to Rs 64,490, so it’s probably the best time to buy the iPhone 12 mini. Bank and exchange offers are also available on e-commerce sites, which can significantly reduce prices.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series from 69,999 rupees

Finally, you can buy Samsung’s latest Galaxy S2 15G series phones. Get the company’s homemade Exynos 2100 flagship processor with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support. With the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 +, you’ll get an incredible 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display, triple rear camera setup, and up to 256GB of storage options. ..

Ultra models in the Galaxy S21 series also support stylus, allowing customers to get a larger QHD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Samsung has added a quad camera setup on the back of the Ultra Variant. This allows you to capture breathtaking photos and videos. Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India start at Rs 69,999.

