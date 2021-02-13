Cyberpunk 2077: Did the hacker’s data auction attack CD Projekt RED?





The studio behind Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED, was the victim of a hacker attack. The source code is now auctioned successfully.

CD Project RED is currently working primarily on patches for Cyberpunk 2077 and has become a Polish development studio under the attack of hackers, but CD Project RED does not want to agree to the ransom demand.

Updated from February 12, 2020: In fact, the Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and Gwent source code at auction found an unknown buyer. This was reported on Twitter by the well-known data security source vx-underground with a screenshot of the auction attached. However, the source code for who bought how much money from now on is not clear. Therefore, there are various speculations now.

Release (First edition publication date) December 10, 2020 Publisher Bandai Namco (Europe), Warner Brothers (USA), Spike Chunsoft (Japan) Serie-Platform PS4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series X Developer CD Project RED Genre Action RPG, Open World Cyberpunk 2077: Auction After Hack Finds Buyer – Fans Suspect CD Projekt RED’s Urgent Plan

One of these speculations suggests that CD Project RED bought back the data himself.

The company said it wouldn’t meet hacker demands in advance, but unlike the buyout price that one CDPR should pay, the action started at $ 1 million, so it could be realistic at $ 7 million.

Others suspected that the government (FEDS) was behind the purchase to protect the data. However, if these suspects are not involved, it is expected that a copy of the DRM-free game will soon appear on certain websites.

Updated from February 11, 2020:

Hackers seem serious. February 8, 2021, Polish developer studio CD Project RED.

The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 were developed and were the victims of nasty hacker attacks.In doing so, data and code from various corporate areas have been added to Cyberpunk 2077, Gwent, and the undisclosed.

The Witcher 3 version has been stolen.

If CD Project RED did not respond to the request, the hacker threatened to sell or hand over the data to journalists after 48 hours.

CD Projekt RED: Hackers take it seriously – the auction should start shortly

CD Project RED has already stated in an official statement that it has not responded to hacker requests at all, even at the risk of leaking code and other data. As Kotaku reports, they probably participate in Russian hacking forums, so hackers now seem to be taken really seriously.

User redengine claims to have the raytracing version of Cyberpunk 2077 code.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt and Sloan Breaker:

The Witcher Tales will have.

The se code for CD Project RED and other internal files should be auctioned.

The starting bid is probably $ 1 million and you have the option to buy the file for $ 7 million just before and before the auction starts.

The internal file is assumed to be a “violation” revealed by CD Project RED.

The first leak was already in circulation, so the deleted 4chan post probably had a source code download link by Gwent. It is not yet known if the auction will actually succeed.

First report from February 9, 2021: Warsaw, Poland – Painful, the next hard blow hits Polish development studio CD Projekt RED.

Not only the developers behind Cyberpunk 2077,

The Witcher 3 was from an attacked hacker and was probably freed from some very sensitive documents. This is probably already happening on February 8th. CD Project RED needs to attack published statements and publicly available hacker threats.

CD Projekt RED: Hackers steal sensitive data from Polish developer studios

In the last few weeks, CD Project RED has become a bit quieter again. While Headlines addressed investor-class proceedings and other CDPR issues earlier this year, they were probably developers towards the end of January, eventually releasing patch 1.1, and soon Cyberpunk 2077. You would have been busy releasing patch 1.2 as well. CD Project RED was probably the victim of a single cyberattack.

As a result, CD Project RED announced that the internal system had been compromised, and hackers also left a note of the ransom.

The latter will also be published in CDPR in Tweets and will be visible to all followers. That’s how they write hackers, they’re the complete game code and Cyberpunk 2077,

Unreleased versions of The Witcher 3, Gwent, The Witcher 3 (probably for PS5).

We also want hackers to have files from the areas of accounting, administration, human resources, legal, and investor public relations. However, they spoke to attackers forced by CD Project RED without a direct ransom by passing the code and files to game journalists and selling or leaking the files online.

CD Projekt RED: Cyberpunk 2077’s Evil Cyber ​​Attack on Polish Studios

CD Projekt RED / pixabay

CD Projekt RED: Development Studio Declares War on Cyber ​​Attackers

That’s how they write hackers: your public image gets worse and people will see you ruining the functionality of your company. Investors will lose confidence in your company and stocks will go down even further! “Depending on the files that hackers can adopt, this threat may prove to be true, but on the contrary, pulling on CD Project RED will never turn your head.

The Polish development studio has hackers file a declaration of war and does not want to meet the request. Therefore, the backup is probably intact and the files have already been restored.

As mycyberpunk.de writes, the risk of leaking hacked files and information has already taken the necessary steps to consciously eliminate CD Project RED and mitigate the leak. In addition, there is probably no personal data from players or users of the affected CDPR service, but CD Project RED is still investigating the case. According to the tweet, the attack has already been forwarded to relevant authorities, the president of the Personal Data Protection Agency, and IT forensics experts to fully investigate the case, according to CDPR. By the way, this is not the first development studio to suffer under Hackalangrifen. Capcom has also been attacked, and many spoilers of Resident Evil 8 Village are occurring via the network.

Header list image: CD Project RED / pixabay

