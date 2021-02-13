Essex Covid: The couple drives 250 miles from Devon to Essex for a hospital trip 9 days ago





Essex police patrol the county to thwart coronavirus rule violators.

And during their patrol, they handed out a lot of fines to relieve rule violators who made some very creative excuses.

From night trips to the South End to “seeing the ocean,” to couples who traveled about 250 miles to Essex for a hospital trip nine days ago, Essex Police heard some very imaginative excuses this week. It was.

An 18-year-old man received an expensive wake-up call after traveling from West Mersea to Colchester for coffee. After picking up his girlfriend from another household, he had to add a fixed penalty notice (FPN) fee to the drink price to get along with him.

The Colchester Community Policing Team (CPT) told two women, 19 and 20 years old, who left separate households in London on Saturday, February 6 and spent the night frozen in a car at the Abberton Reservoir. I handed out the FPN.

A trip to “see the sea”

The South End Seafront has always been a beautiful and popular social gathering place, but not during a pandemic.

The man, who decided to travel to the South End late at night to “see the ocean” with his two friends, had to make another arrangement to go home after being stopped by a police officer. All three tourists were fined and the car was confiscated uninsured.

Elsewhere, a night out with friends in the South End on Thursday, February 11th turned out to be expensive for five young men. Officers were patrolling the Prittlewell area when they stopped a car that was driving irregularly.

After the police officer noticed a suspicious smell from the vehicle, he searched for the occupants.

One of them, a 17-year-old boy from Hockley, was arrested on suspicion of possessing aggressive weapons after the discovery of the knife. He was subsequently released during the investigation. All his friends were fined for the Covid-19 violation.

9 days in advance for hospital reservation

No one wants to be late, but the couple who traveled from Devon to book a hospital in London was returned to the southwest after stopping by to stay with their family in Benfleet. Records show that they had no plans to stay in the hospital for another nine days.

To combat the blockade rule breaker, Essex Police says police officers will continue to take a “common sense approach” to government regulation. They continue to engage with people, explain regulations and encourage them to do the right thing.

However, if the rational conversation is unsuccessful, coercion will be considered. Officers will also continue to respond to clear and explicit violations and will endeavor to resolve any violations.

Essex Police urges Essex residents to continue reporting Covid-19 violations.

From 7 am to 11 pm, you can report from the Essex Police website using the Digital 101 service, which allows you to talk to the operator via live chat.

