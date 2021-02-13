What to do before Google Photos ends its free unlimited storage





(Pixabay photo)

Q: What if Google Photos turns off my free unlimited account?

A: Since the advent of digital photography, the question of where to store photos and videos has always been an issue.

In the early days, all local storage devices, such as hard drives and floppy disks, caused cataloging and logistical issues as the library grew.

Local storage is certainly an option, but an easier option is to use an automated process to upload images to a secure online storage location.

We always have smartphones and the related files keep getting bigger, so we are taking more photos and videos all over the world.

Although in a slightly compressed format, it has long recommended Google Photos for both Android and iPhone users because it offered unlimited free storage.

Photos are stored up to 16 megapixels. This is sufficient unless you plan to print photos in a very large format (24 inches or larger) when the video is stored in 1080p.

End of free unlimited storage

Google claims that over 4 trillion files are stored in Google Photos, and an additional 28 billion photos and videos are uploaded weekly.

As technology advances continue to increase the file size of photos and videos, Google is discouraged from offering unlimited free storage to the masses.

They recently announced that from June 1st, with some exceptions, the unlimited free service they were offering will be discontinued.

Details

Instead of unlimited storage, all accounts are offered 15 GB of free storage, and you can purchase additional storage as needed ($ 2 / month for up to 100 GB). Google basically uses the Apple iCloud model, but with three times as much free storage.

Fortunately, anything uploaded before June 1st does not count towards the new limit. Only images and videos uploaded after 1 day will start counting up to the 15GB limit.

If desired, you can also choose to choose a compressed, high-quality backup or save the files in their original quality.

Google estimates that it takes the average user about three years to use up their free 15 GB of storage, but of course mileage can vary.

If you are currently using Google Photos for storage, you can use a quote tool based on your use of the service to see how long it will take to reach your free limit.

Google will also launch a new management tool to remove overly dark, blurry, and large videos to avoid wasting free space.

Pixel smartphone exception

If you have a Pixel 5 or earlier smartphone, you will continue to have unlimited free “high quality” storage and no new limits will apply.

Avid smartphone photographers looking at new devices like the Pixel 4a 5G I wrote last week should keep this additional benefit in mind.

Amazon alternative

If you have Amazon Prime, one of the benefits of the members is full resolution unlimited photo storage and 5GB video storage.

