Green King has renamed its “Black Boy” pub to “a truly anti-racist organization.”





Greene King renamed its “Black Boy” pub after The Telegraph published the chain’s slavery link.

The brewery took action in response to concerns that the four facilities had racist implications.

Following an online poll where more than 7,000 people voted for the new name, they are now called Westgate, Lady Elizabeth, Sinfield Arms, and Quarryman.

Wayne Sherbington, Managing Director of Green King, recognizes that the name is “related to racism” and changed the brewery to “become a truly anti-racist organization.” Said it was necessary.

According to a newspaper study, brewery founder Benjamin Green received $ 500,000 in compensation for plantations in the West Indies after abolition. It is understood that this revelation was part of the reason Green King decided to rename the pub.

Breweries with more than 3,000 pubs across Britain apologized last year for their historic connection to the slave trade. In June 2020, the company said it “can’t make excuses” after the link to slavery was revealed through the University of London’s database of slavery earners.

About 70 pubs in the UK are called The Black Boy, and there is no consensus on the origin of the name. Both the link to the mining industry and Charles II’s nickname are cited as possibilities. Another theory is about Native American figures stationed off-site to sell cigarettes.

Dr. Halima Begum, CEO of the Racial Equality Charity The Runnymede Trust, said the name is a continuous reminder of the “history of oppression” and removing them was a positive step, but slavery. I agreed that it was not enough to “compensate” for.

“No doubt, members of the BAME community pass by these hostels and read the names on the doors every day,” she said. “They essentially rub the history of oppression on their faces on a daily basis.”

