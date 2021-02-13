Google Offers Career and Digital Skills Training to 100,000 Black Women





Google is working with organizations such as The Links Inc., a non-profit volunteer service, to help 100,000 colored women affected by unemployment. (Google courtesy)

Google aims to support the employment crisis that colored women continue to face during the pandemic.

On Friday, the tech giant announced an initiative to provide career development and digital skills training to 100,000 black women by the spring of 2022.

According to McKinsey & Company data, during the COVID-19 pandemic, women accounted for 56% of those leaving the workforce, and black women were significantly affected, hiring 154,000 people in December 2020 alone. Google says it lost.

Growing on Google: Black Women Lead aims to close the gap in economic opportunities, citing data that 80% of middle-skills jobs in the United States require digital capabilities. The company has partnered with six groups led by black women, and Dress for Success provides a network of professional support and career services such as mentorship and interview training for women. Lynx, a non-profit volunteer service. The four soloities of the National Pan-Greek Council, historically an organization of African-American college sorority and fraternity.

Featured workshops include interview training, resume writing, analysis-based decision making, and online marketing. This initiative is part of Google’s $ 15 million commitment in June to help black job seekers develop their digital skills.

“The pandemic has caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs, the impact of which further reveals the gap in economic opportunities that still exists for black women,” Melony Parker, Google’s Chief Diversity Officer, said in a statement. I have. “

“Thanks to the leaders of these organizations who unite for the first time with the common goal of improving 100,000 black women with digital skills. Their heritage, expertise and credibility make us this mission. Helps to ensure that, “she added.

Overall, women lost 5.4 million jobs during the first decade of the pandemic, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

