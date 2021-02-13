Facebook Watch is reportedly coming next year to challenge Apple Watch 7





The next major player trying to get the Apple Watch crown seems to have the resources to compete seriously, even if there are other hurdles to overcome. According to a new report from The Information, Facebook is planning to release its first smartwatch, and the company may have something available as early as next year.

Backed by the company’s four anonymous sources, the story ensures that wearables have their own cellular connectivity and can operate independently of smartphones, and the social appeal of companies with Facebook Messenger built-in. Claims that it can have a significant impact on.

Health is reportedly another big area, and Facebook plans to connect with hardware and software from other companies such as Peloton. Wearables initially run Android, but Facebook is said to be running its own operating system in the long run, with a second generation likely to appear in 2023.

Meanwhile, Apple Watch 7 is expected to offer a wide range of upgrades. In addition to an advanced microLED display, it may have the ability to monitor blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Do smartwatch shoppers trust Facebook?

This is a very bold plan, especially if Facebook’s previous experience with hardware can be described as “patchy.” Finding a place to buy Oculus Quest 2 is hard, but the same isn’t true for corporate portal SmartScreen. And few people remember ChaCha. HTC, which collaborated with HTC on smartphones in 2011, has its own Facebook button.

If anything, the challenges have increased over the last decade. While Facebook becomes more dominant, a series of privacy-related Facebook scandals make consumers more skeptical about how the company uses the data, and wearable squares are the user’s fitness data and potential. It’s hard to understand how to enthusiastically collect location tracking.

That’s before we tackle the challenges of companies using the Apple Watch. In addition to LG and Sony, many classic watchmakers and fashion houses have tried to break the edge of Apple’s wearables, but with limited success. Only Samsung and Fitbit have proven to be competitive.

Despite its huge R & D budget and ability to advertise on its strong membership of 2.7 billion people, Facebook is undoubtedly aware of the challenges it faces. Perhaps for that reason, information reports suggest that Facebook plans to sell wearables at near cost.

The question is what the construction cost is. After all, there’s a big gap between the $ 150 Fitbit Charge 3 and the $ 399 Apple Watch Series 6. The answer to that question will help you predict if your Facebook watch is likely or if you are dead on arrival.

