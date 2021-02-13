Weekly Bite | Instagram plans to recycle reels, PhonePe, Google Pay’s top UPI app list and more





Here’s a hand-picked list of important tech news this week in byte size.

Instagram algorithm to downplay content recycled on reels

Instagram’s recommended software begins to downplay reels recycled from other apps like TikTok with logos and watermarks, The Verge reported. The Facebook-owned company is good at using ranking signals to help people predict if Lille is interesting and if the platform should recommend it, the report said. A recent Instagram post on creator accounts highlights new best practices for users when posting reels. I suggested to users not to post reels that are blurry, visibly recycled, border uploaded, or barely covered with text. These types of reels[リール]The post states that it would not be highly recommended for people who haven’t followed you yet in places like tabs. In another update, Instagram exposed a “recently deleted” feature that allows users to see and restore deleted posts.

PhonePe and Google Pay top the list of UPI apps

According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), payment wallets PhonePe and Google Pay topped the list of UPI apps with the highest transaction volume in January. Paytm has secured a third position with over 330 million transactions. WhatsApp Pay fell to 21st place last month with 500,000 transactions. Facebook-owned WhatsApps payment service ranked 19th in December last year with approximately 800,000 transactions. WhatsApp introduced a payment service in November last year with NPCI approval after a waiting period of more than two years. We started testing UPI-based payment systems in 2018. In another development, India’s digital lending platform has recently been further scrutinized for its methods, including collecting borrower data and suspected misuse.

NASA is piloting the use of Fitbit to prevent the spread of COVID-19

NASA astronauts and employees use Fitbit’s in-app daily check-in and symptom recording to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and support overall health and well-being. Use Fitbit devices as part of the employee mentioned the release of Fitbit. Google-owned companies say there is evidence that resting heart rate data and other key health indicators from wearables may identify flu-like illnesses such as COVID-19 before symptoms appear. Stated. As part of the pilot program, 1,000 NASA employees doing mission-critical work in six locations in the United States will receive a Fitbit Charge 4 device and will have access to the Fitbits Ready for Work daily check-in experience. Google completed its $ 2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit last month. This is a transaction that could help Internet companies grow further.

A serious flaw in Adobe Readers that was exploited to target Windows users

According to an Adobe security bulletin post, a critical vulnerability in Adobe Reader has been exploited in a limited attack targeting users on Windows. Adobe said it has released security updates to address critical and critical vulnerabilities in Adobe Acrobat and Reader for Windows and macOS. He added that successful exploitation could lead to arbitrary code execution in the context of the current user. According to the post, Adobe Acrobat and Reader DC, 2020, and 2017 are affected. Software companies classify updates on a priority 1 rating and encourage Windows and macOS users to update their software to the latest version as soon as possible. In another development, hackers are launching phishing attacks using Morse code.

Microsoft-ECB partnership

Microsoft and the England and Wales Cricket Commission (ECB) have announced a partnership to leverage technology to drive transformation throughout the cricket community. The giant of this software is mentioned in a blog post. Initially, we will focus on three areas: high performance, the cricket community, and cultural change. Based in Redmond, the partnership will show how innovative use of technologies such as AI, real-time data and analytics can improve the performance of British teams, with ball tracking technology for the next generation of elite cricketers. He said he would also investigate how it could be useful for excavation. Cricket Grassroots added that digital skills training will be offered to people in the local cricket community as part of Microsoft’s Get On 2021 campaign. In another update, according to a Microsoft study, Indians had a better online experience in 2020 as teens promoted positive change.

SpaceXs Starlink plans to provide telephone and emergency services

SpaceXs Starlink Services plans to provide telephone and emergency services and, according to FCC documents, has applied to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for designation as a qualified carrier. Starlink Services provides voice telephone services, including voice-grade access to the public switched telephone network or equivalent. Hours of use of local services provided to end users at no additional charge. Access to emergency services. The document states that it is a toll-restricting service for qualified low-income consumers. The aerospace company has launched more than 1000 Starlink satellites and launched a public beta program in October. According to SpaceX, there are currently over 10,000 users worldwide. This week, ISRO and MapmyIndia announced an initiative to work together to take over Google Maps and Earth.

(Input from Sowmya Ramasubramanian)

For more information, please visit thehindu.com / technology.

