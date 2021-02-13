Top Story: Apple Maps Adds Waze Feature, Intel Disregards M1 Chip, Fixes MacBook Pro Charging Issue





This week we saw another good combination of news and rumors, led by the discovery that Apple Maps gained Waze-like features for crowdsourcing accidents, dangers and speed checks.

Intel has also generated some headings of new advertising campaigns and suspicious benchmark data targeting Apple’s latest M1 Mac, but the long-rumored Apple Car remains in the news, Hyundai / Kia seems to have stepped in admitting that it had happened before, discussing with Apple to build a vehicle. Read these stories and other details last week! Apple Maps adds Waze-like features to iOS 14.5

Still in beta, iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5 are becoming major software updates for the iPhone and iPad. Last week, we already added some new features such as the ability to unlock the iPhone on the Apple Watch while wearing the mask, 5G support in dual SIM mode on the iPhone 12 model, and AirPlay 2 streaming for Apple Fitness + workouts. I emphasized. Since then, we’ve learned that this update adds new Waze-like features to Apple Maps for crowdsource accidents, speed traps, and road hazards.

Starting with iOS 14.5, Siri also remembers user-selected streaming music services, so you can set a third-party service such as Spotify as the default instead of Apple Music. This feature doesn’t seem to be fully functional yet for all beta users.

Finally, YouTube’s mobile website seems to be working again in “picture-in-picture” mode for iOS 14.5 beta. Apple says iOS 14.5 will be publicly available “early spring.” This probably means around the end of March.

Intel downplays Apple’s M1 chip in “carefully crafted” benchmarks

Three months after Apple’s acclaimed M1 Mac launch, Intel counterattacked with benchmarks and new advertising campaigns, but with some asterisks involved.

For one, Apple’s custom M1 includes Intel selecting some very specific benchmarking tasks and a Windows laptop with the latest 11th generation core processor exporting PowerPoint presentations as PDF files. It has shown to be superior to a Mac with a chip.

Intel also used different processor SKUs depending on the test and switched from a 13-inch MacBook Pro to a MacBook Air for battery life testing, so there are many inconsistencies throughout the slideshow.

“Inconsistent testing platforms, shifting discussions, omitted data, and so faint hopelessness,” wrote Apple columnist Jason Snell for Six Colors. “Because today’s M1 processors are low-end chips for low-end systems, Intel has only a small window comparable to these systems before the high-end Apple Silicon Mac ships and its job becomes much more difficult. There is none.”

Apple Offers Free Battery Replacement for MacBook Pro 2016-2017 That Can’t Charge More Than 1%

This week, Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 to address an issue that could prevent battery charging on some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.

According to Apple, “a very small number of customers” are experiencing problems with batteries not charging more than 1% and are offering free battery replacements to these customers. This article describes how to identify and qualify your Mac model.

Even if your MacBook Pro does not have this issue, it is highly recommended that you update to macOS 11.2.1 as soon as possible as a precautionary measure. There is also a macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update that addresses this issue.

Buyer’s Guide: Don’t Buy MacBook Pro Now

If you’re considering buying a new MacBook Pro soon, remind yourself that this may not be the best time to buy.

In recent weeks, reputable sources such as TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have added to the MacBook Pro this year, including the resurgence of MagSafe charging and more ports including SD card readers. Claims that significant changes will be made. ..

Kuo and Gurman also plan to replace the controversial Touch Bar with a physical row of Fn keys, with a discreet redesign to flatten the top and bottom edges of the MacBook Pro. He said he was expected. Other expectations include a brighter display and next-generation Apple silicon.

If you want to buy a MacBook Pro now, we recommend choosing the lowest 13-inch model that already uses Apple silicone. If not, it’s a wise choice to wait for the rumored 14-inch and 16-inch models later this year.

Hyundai and Kia now say they are not participating in discussions to develop an Apple car

After weeks of “Apple car” rumors spread, Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia said this week they haven’t talked (or at least no longer talked) with Apple to help develop self-driving electric cars. It was.

Hyundai confirmed last month that Apple is in talks with various global car makers, including Hyundai. However, the car maker withdrew the statement a few hours later, saying that it had “received potential cooperation requests from various companies regarding the development of autonomous EVs.”

Bloomberg reported that negotiations between Apple and Hyundai were “recently suspended,” adding that Hyundai’s first statement and subsequent reports “confused Apple,” a company known for its secret culture. It was.

It is still believed that Apple is considering partnering with other car makers such as Nissan, Honda and Mazda. In any case, it is widely believed that Apple Cars will still take years to become a reality.

