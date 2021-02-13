Great tech story from the whole web this week (until February 13th)





virtual reality

Epic Games’ MetaHuman Creator allows developers to create realistic digital humans in minutes Dean Takahashi | VentureBeat “Epic Games announces MetaHuman Creator, which allows game developers and real-time content creators to build digital humans. It’s a new browser-based app that can reduce your time from weeks to less than an hour, and as you can see from the images in this story, the tool can create very realistic human characters. “

Cryptocurrency

Jack Dorsey and Jay Z Invest 500 BTC to Turn Bitcoin into “Internet Currency” Mannish Singh and Tege Kenneth-Okafor | TechCrunch “Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey and Rapper Jay Z Initially made donations to fund Bitcoin development in Africa and India, Dorsey said Friday. The duo now puts $ 23.6 million worth of 500 Bitcoins into a donation called Trust. We are investing …. The job application explains that the mission of this fund is to “make Bitcoin an internet currency.”

culture

Hearing an 18,000-year-old instrument sing again Matt Simon | Wired “… researchers at several universities and museums in France used CT scanning and other image processing magic to use the Upper Paleolithic magic. It shows that one has taken great care to fix the oldest instrument ever found, the seashell. They had musicians play it and it didn’t ring for thousands of years. I revealed the sound. “

Biotechnology

The Artificial Human Genome May Help Overcome Research Privacy Concerns Isaac Schultz | Gizmode “A team of geneticists and computer scientists use neural networks, according to a paper published in the journal PLOS Genetics. Has built a new segment of the human genome …. i’For most properties, it is indistinguishable from the other genomes of the biobank used to train the algorithm, except for one detail. These are to the genetic donor. Does not belong.’Isaid co-author Luca Pagani… at Tartu University. ”

3D printing

Mighty Buildings Nabs $ 40 Million Series B to 3D Print Your Next Home Mary Ann Azebed | TechCrunch “Mighty Buildings can 3D print elements such as overhangs and ceilings without the need for additional support formwork. That way, you can print the structure perfectly, not just the walls. The robot arm can post-process the composite material, combined with the company’s ability to automate the injection of insulation, by 3D printing. The company claims that Mighty Buildings can automate up to 80% of the construction process.

energy

Shell says its oil production peaked at a turning point Stanley Reed | The New York Times’ Royal Dutch Shell released the boldest statement among its peers on Thursday about the decline of the oil era, Its production peaked in 2019 and is now likely to decline gradually, he said. “Total oil production peaked in 2019 and is now down 1-2% each year, the company said in a statement.”

space

Alpha CentauriNeel V. Patel has fascinating signs of a habitable zone planet | MIT Technology Review… The planet in question has not yet been named and its existence has not been confirmed. The new signal suggests the size of Neptune. In other words, we were talking about a warm gas giant five to seven times as large as the Earth, not a world like the Earth. If it is the home of life, it is probably the life of microorganisms hanging in the clouds. “

future

How vulnerable is the world? Nick Bostrom and Matthew van der Melwe | Aeon “Sooner or later, a technology that can wipe out human civilization may be invented. How far will we stop? … Call this the fragile world hypothesis. The intuitive idea is that there is some technology that will almost certainly destroy civilization unless a very unusual and historically unprecedented degree of preventive policing and / or global governance is implemented. “

artificial intelligence

Researchers at OpenAI and Stanford are calling for urgent action to address the harm of large language models like GPT-3 Kyle Wiggers | VentureBeat “This paper held a conference in October 2020. In retrospect, consider GPT-3 and two pressing questions: “What are the technical capabilities and limitations of large language models?” And “What are the social implications of widespread use of large language models?” What? ”The co-author of this paper states,“ There is a sense of urgency to make progress in answering these questions sooner or later. ”

Computing

Microsoft’s big win in quantum computing was an “error” after AllTom Simonite | Wired “In a 2018 treatise, researchers said they found evidence of elusive theorized particles. If you look closely, you’ll see that’s not the case … Three years later, Philip of Microsofts 2018 physics failed. At the end of last month, Kouwenhoven and his 21 co-authors were more from their experiments. In the end, they conclude that they couldn’t find the precious particles. “

Image Credit: SplitShire / Agilent

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos